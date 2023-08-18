Tottenham Hotspur opens their English Premier League home schedule on Saturday when Spurs entertain Manchester United in a match featuring a pair of unbeaten squads. Tottenham began their 2023-2024 slate on Sunday with a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Manchester United, meanwhile, posted a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Tottenham Hotspur is coming off a season which saw them place eighth on the EPL table with 60 points, while Manchester United was third with 75.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Manchester United is listed as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Tottenham vs. Manchester United odds, with Tottenham Hotspur the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Tottenham picks, make sure you check out the Premier League predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Manchester United vs. Tottenham from every angle and locked in his EPL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Manchester United:

Tottenham vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Manchester United money line: Man Utd +135, Tottenham +175, Draw +270

TOT: Spurs had a goal differential of plus-7 in Premier League action last season

MAN: The Red Devils scored 58 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Tottenham vs. Manchester United picks: See picks here

Why you should back Manchester United

Two of Manchester United's top-scoring threats from a season ago return in the form of forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Rashford led the team with 17 goals and added five assists in 35 appearances. He was quick to create offense and garnered 106 shots, including 44 on target. Although he failed to find the net in the season opener, he did register four shots, including one on target.

Fernandes, meanwhile, was quiet on the offensive end in the victory over Wolves. He did, however, manage to get off one shot. Last season, Fernandes scored eight goals and added eight assists in 37 appearances. The 28-year-old from Portugal registered 90 shots, including 28 on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Tottenham

With the loss of forward Harry Kane, the team's top scorer from last season, a number of players will look to step up in his place. Kane finished last season with 30 goals, so it won't be easy. One of those players already stepping up is defenseman Emerson Royal, who scored a goal in the season opener. He finished with two goals and an assist in 26 appearances, including 20 starts, in 2022-2023.

Forward Son Heung-Min was second on the team in scoring last season with 10 goals and six assists in 36 appearances, including 33 starts. He had no trouble taking shots when necessary, finishing with 80, including 35 on target. The 31-year-old from South Korea had two shots, including one on target, against Brentford. Since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, he has 103 goals in 269 appearances. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester United vs. Tottenham picks

Eimer has scrutinized the Tottenham vs. Manchester United match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in two confident best bets and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Tottenham vs. Manchester United on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester United vs. Tottenham, all from the expert who is up more than $2,700 on his soccer picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.