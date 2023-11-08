Liverpool will attempt to extend their commanding lead atop Group E when they take on Toulouse on Thursday in Europa League action. The sides are just two weeks removed from Liverpool's lopsided 5-1 win over Toulouse, and the French side will be eager to redeem themselves on home turf this time around. Toulouse very much remain in the hunt for second place in the group, so a surprise win over their English opponents would do them a lot of good as they duke it out for a spot in the knockouts with Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Nov. 9 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 9 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadium de Toulouse -- Toulouse, France

: Stadium de Toulouse -- Toulouse, France Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Toulouse +575; Draw +400; Liverpool -240

Storylines

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five, including that win over Toulouse, but their four-game unbeaten streak came to a screeching halt with their 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Sunday. They dominated that day but were a bit careless going forward, putting only six of their 24 shots on frame. Jurgen Klopp's side will be eager to prove that game was a one-off on Thursday.

Klopp has opted to partially rotate through his roster for Europa League games and is expected to do so again. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez could feature after strong starts to the Europa League season -- each of these players has scored three goals so far in European play.

Prediction

This game is Liverpool's to lose, and regardless of the personnel, Klopp's team are poised to keep that winning streak going. Pick: Toulouse 0, Liverpool 3