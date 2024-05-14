The Milwaukee Brewers placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the injured list on Tuesday because of a strained right hamstring. In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled utility player Owen Miller from Triple-A Nashville ahead of their game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hoskins, 31, had been one of the most productive members of the Brewers lineup through the first quarter of the season. In 38 games, he had hit .233/.340/.474 (131 OPS+) with a team-leading nine home runs and 27 runs batted in. Hoskins missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in spring training while he was still with the Phillies. That he showed no signs of rust made his early play all the more impressive.

Hoskins injured his hamstring while running the bases during the second inning of Monday night's loss to the Pirates. "It seemed to be like right as I was getting to the turn there," Hoskins told reporters after the game. "I was kind of thinking two out of the box just because of where the ball was placed. I just got into the turn and felt it grab."

Hoskins was slated to undergo an MRI to diagnose the injury's severity. According to Baseball Prospectus' database, players who suffer strained hamstrings miss 27 days on average. Every injury is unique in its right, however, suggesting Hoskins may end up missing more or less time.

Miller, 27, has already appeared in seven games this season with the big-league club. He went 1 for 12 with five strikeouts and no walks before being farmed out in favor of Tyler Black. (Black himself was subsequently sent back to Triple-A after beginning his career with a 5-for-22 stretch.) Miller could, in theory, split time at first base with the surging Jake Bauers, who was slotted into the cold corner on Tuesday night and who has posted a .966 OPS over the last four weeks of action.

The Brewers entered Tuesday with a 24-17 record on the season, putting them in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.