People like to say once we get past Memorial Day, we can start seriously looking at which teams are going to be contenders and which will fall out of the race. Sure, there have been collapses and surges, but those cases (hello 2019 Nationals) are outliers. We generally have a good idea by now which teams are good, which are bad and which look in between.

In glancing around the landscape of the playoff picture right now, I get the feeling that we have a chance to see a first this season:

A playoff team with a losing record.

The worst record in a full season to make the postseason is 82-80. The 2005 Padres pulled it off as NL West champs. The 1973 Mets were 82-79 and somehow that was good enough to win a six-team division. Expanding the playoffs to include three division winners and three wild cards in each league means it's probably inevitable that we'll eventually see a sub-.500 team make the playoffs.

The best chance this season seems to the final NL Wild Card, but the AL West champ and final AL Wild Card are also looking like contenders at this dubious distinction. There just aren't that many teams definitely clear of .500 right now.

AL West

The Astros got off to an awful start to the season while the Rangers are badly struggling right now, just having snapped a six-game losing streak on Sunday. Both of last season's ALCS combatants are below .500, but they each have a realistic shot to win the division since the Mariners are only three games above .500. All three contending teams here have enough talent to get to, say, 90 wins, but they've all shown enough warts through two months of the season to believe it's going to be a grind to get into the mid-80s for any of them.

AL Wild Card

Entering Tuesday, the third AL Wild Card is being held by the Minnesota Twins. They are five games over .500. What if they falter, though? Next up are the 27-27 Red Sox with the Rays and Tigers right behind. Do you trust anyone from that bunch to definitely have a winning record? I sure don't.

After the Yankees, Orioles, Guardians and Royals, the AL is a total mess with Twins teetering between good and bad, depending seemingly on what week it is. And I'd be willing to listen to an argument that either the Guardians or Royals will fall a bit, even though it's looking less likely by the day.

At a bare minimum, there's a chance at least one playoff team struggles to get to the 82-win threshold. Over on the NL side, we can say the same.

NL Wild Card

The Phillies and Dodgers are sure bets to end the season with well over 90 wins. The Braves have long felt like it and despite injuries to their MVP and potential Cy Young winner, they still have enough for us to believe they will safely be a playoff team. The Brewers have been going very well and sit comfortably above .500, too.

That's it.

The Cubs have basically fallen apart since a 17-9 start. The Padres and Giants are now over .500, but barely. The Diamondbacks have been banged up and disappointing. The Cardinals are hot right now, but got off to a terrible start that triggered talk of a rebuild. The Pirates show bright spots and then fall apart. The Reds have been bad for most of the year.

Again, this league will have six playoff teams, but only four have really looked worthy all year.

Basically, we're two months into the season and there are eight teams that feel like safe bets to be contenders. We need at least 12. Dubious history is on the table.