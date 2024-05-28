The Texas Rangers will begin a two-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's World Series. Prior to the start of that series, the Rangers made a few notable roster moves, swapping out rookie outfielders. Wyatt Langford, sidelined since May 4 (more than three weeks) by a strained hamstring, was activated from the injured list. Evan Carter, meanwhile, took Langford's spot on the shelf because of lower back tightness.

Langford, 22, was the fourth pick in last summer's draft by way of the University of Florida. He tore through the minors leagues and then had a fantastic spring training, securing his place on the Opening Day roster. Alas, Langford hasn't taken to the big leagues with aplomb. In 31 games prior to suffering his injury, he had hit .224/.295/.293 (69 OPS+) with a home run and a steal. He's shown off a good feel for contact and the strike zone alike, as well as above-average athleticism; what he hasn't done is impact the baseball with the regularity expected from his offensive profile.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, Carter has also disappointed in his first full big-league season. The breakout star of last year's postseason, he's hit just .188/.272/.361 (79 OPS+) with five home runs and two stolen bases over 45 games. Carter too has struggled to make consistent quality contact, compiling an 86 mph average exit velocity that falls several ticks shy of the league-average mark.

Both outfielders have shown enough promise in the past to envision them righting their slow starts over time. To wit, CBS Sports ranked Carter and Langford as the Nos. 3 and 4 best prospects in the minors back in the preseason.

The Rangers enter play on Tuesday with a 25-29 record on the year, putting them 3 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.