The 2024 NFL schedule is set to be released this Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. ET, but certain matchups and tidbits have leaked out prior to the official announcement. For example, we know the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener. Now, we know the Chiefs' Week 2 opponent.

On Tuesday's CBS Mornings program, former Steelers coach and current NFL Today analyst Bill Cowher announced that the Chiefs will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sept. 15. It will be the fifth installment of this epic rivalry between Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are 0-2 vs. the Bengals in the regular season when both Burrow and Mahomes start, and 1-1 in the playoffs. Cincinnati did play Kansas City last year on New Year's Eve, but Jake Browning was under center for an injured Burrow. The Bengals fell to the Chiefs in Arrowhead, 25-17.

The last meeting between Burrow and Mahomes took place in the 2023 AFC Championship game, where Kansas City defeated Cincinnati, 23-20, thanks to a 45-yard game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while Burrow threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the game's leading receiver, as the current free agent caught six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

The reigning Super Bowl champions have a tough start to the 2024 season, kicking it off against two AFC rivals that are both contenders in back-to-back weeks. However, at least Andy Reid and Co. do get these games at home. For everything to know about the 2024 NFL schedule release, click here.