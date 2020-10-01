Aside from Friday being the UEFA Champions League draw, Europe's governing body for soccer also announced the winners of its most prestigious awards, including Men's Player of the Year, Women's Player of the Year and more. Nominees include massive names in the world of soccer like Robert Lewandowski, Wendi Renard, Jurgen Klopp and others, with Lewandowski taking home Men's Player of the Year after scoring 55 goals in a season where Bayern Munich won the treble.

The first award went to Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as the top goalkeeper. Here are all the winners:

UEFA awards

UEFA Men's Player of the Year:

Winner: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year:

Winner: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, now at Chelsea)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year:

Winner: Hansi Flick (Bayern)

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year:

Winner: Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)



Champions League positional awards

Goalkeeper of the 2019-20 men's season:

WINNER: Manuel Neuer (Bayern)



Defender of the 2019-20 men's season:

WINNER: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)



Midfielder of the 2019-20 men's season:

Winner: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forward of the 2019-20 men's season:

Winner: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Goalkeeper of the 2019-20 women's season:

Winner: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Defender of the 2019-20 women's season:

Winner: Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielder of the 2019-20 women's season:

Winner: Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon)

Forward of the 2019-20 women's season:

