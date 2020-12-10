The UEFA Europa League is shifting into high gear with the group stage behind us as the road to the final in Gdansk in 2021 takes shape. The draw for the round of 32 on Monday will map out the rest of the path to the big final

Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage. The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10, and as always, CBS All Access is your go-home for the Europa League. You can stream every Europa League (and Champions League) match live on CBS All Access. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.

Group A

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Roma (ITA) 6 4 1 1 +8 13 2. Young Boys (SUI) 6 3 1 2 +2 10 3. CFR Cluj (ROU) 6 1 2 3 -6 5 4. CSKA-Sofia (BUL) 6 1 2 3 -4 5

Group B

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Arsenal (ENG) 6 6 0 0 +15 18 2. Molde (NOR) 6 3 1 2 -2 10 3. Rapid Wien (AUT) 6 2 1 3 -2 7 4. Dundalk (IRL) 6 0 0 6 -11 0

Group C

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Leverkusen (GER) 6 5 0 1 +13 15 2. Slavia Prague (CZE) 6 4 0 2 +1 12 3. Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) 6 2 0 4 -6 6 4. Nice (FRA) 6 1 0 5 -8 3

Group D

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Rangers (SCO) 6 4 2 0 +6 14 2. Benfica (POR) 6 3 3 0 +9 12 3. Standard Liege (BEL) 6 1 1 4 -7 4 4. Lech Poznan (POL) 6 1 0 5 -8 3

Group E

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 6 4 0 2 +3 12 2. Granada (ESP) 6 3 2 1 +3 9 3. PAOK (GRE) 6 1 3 2 +1 5 4. Omonoia (CYP) 6 1 1 4 -7 4

Group F

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Napoli (ITA) 6 3 2 1 +3 11 2. Real Sociedad (ESP) 6 2 3 1 +1 9 3. AZ Alkmaar (NED) 6 2 2 2 +2 8 4. Rijeka (CRO) 6 1 1 4 -6 4

Group G

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Leicester City (ENG) 6 4 1 1 +9 13 2. Braga (POR) 6 4 1 1 +4 13 3. AEK Athens (GRE) 6 2 0 4 -5 6 4. Zorya Luhansk (UKR) 6 1 0 5 -8 3

Group H

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. AC Milan (ITA) 6 4 1 1 +5 13 2. Lille (FRA) 6 3 2 1 +6 11 3. Sparta Prague (CZE) 6 2 0 4 -2 6 4. Celtic (SCO) 6 1 1 4 -9 4

Group I

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Villarreal (ESP) 5 4 1 0 +9 13 2. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 6 3 2 1 -1 11 3. Sivasspor (TUR) 6 2 0 4 -2 6 4. Qarabag (AZE) 5 0 1 4 -6 1

Group J

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 6 4 1 1 +10 13 2. Royal Antwerp (BEL) 6 4 0 2 +3 12 3. LASK (AUT) 6 2 1 2 -1 10 4. Ludogorets (BUL) 6 0 0 6 -12 0

Group K

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 6 4 2 0 +8 14 2. Wolfsberg (AUT) 6 3 1 2 +1 10 3. Feyenoord (NED) 6 1 2 3 -4 5 4. CSKA Moscow (RUS) 6 0 3 3 -5 3

Group L