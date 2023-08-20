Tyler Adams is back in the Premier League, the U.S. international departing Leeds United for Bournemouth in a deal understood to be worth £20 million. The 24-year-old was one of the few stand-out players at Elland Road last season as the Whites dropped out of the top flight, whether that might have been different if their midfield anchor Adams had not missed the final 12 games remains unknowable.

Bournemouth certainly feel they have secured a coup in acquiring the former New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig midfielder. Their statement announcing Adams' arrival described him as "highly sought after," a reference to the fact that Chelsea very nearly signed him instead. However, the Blues £163 million expenditure on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia saw them pull the plug on a deal for Adams, who had already undergone a medical with the club.

Chelsea's loss is Bournemouth's gain as they secure a defensive midfielder who averaged the seventh most ball recoveries per 90 minutes last season and the third most tackles.

"We're thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we've admired for a long time," said Bournemouth chief executive Neil Blake.

"It's been widely documented how much his talents have been recognized in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club. Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we're looking forward to working with him as he's a player we know will be a great addition to our squad."

Adams' arrival continues a summer of what would appear to be impressive recruitment by the Cherries, who have taken one point from their first two matches under Andoni Iraola. Highly-rated England youngster Alex Scott arrived from Bristol City, joining the likes of Hamed Traore and Justin Kluivert.