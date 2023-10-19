U.S. men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams will spend several more months on the sideline after undergoing a second hamstring surgery this year. Adams underwent surgery two weeks ago, per The Athletic, and the timeline of his return was moved to mid-February at the earliest. He initially injured his hamstring in March of this year and had an operation to fix it, though it is currently unclear if the second surgery is to address the same problem.

The player played very briefly in between surgeries on Sept. 27, when he made his debut for AFC Bournemouth as a substitute in a Carabao Cup win over Stoke City. His hamstring began to bother him soon after, and he has been unable to play since.

"I think it's the same area," Bournemouth manager Andoni Iroala said earlier this month. "I couldn't tell you if it's exactly the same point, but it's true that it's his hamstring that he is not feeling well."

As a result, Adams will miss most of the season with Bournemouth, a club he joined over the summer for a transfer fee of around $28 million. He will also miss some crucial matches for the USMNT, including next month's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Trinidad and Tobago.