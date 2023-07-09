Familiar foes meet again Sunday at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup when the United States Men's National Team host Canada in a quarterfinal. These teams played in last month's Concacaf Nations League final, with the Americans winning 2-0. The USMNT are the reigning Gold Cup champions and beat Canada 1-0 to finish atop the group and go on to win the title in 2021. The Americans faced a tough test in their opener, drawing 1-1 with Jamaica but then blasted Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago to win their group. Canada needed a victory in their group finale to advance, beating Cuba 4-2, after they had played to draws with Guadeloupe (2-2) and Guatemala (0-0) in their first two matches.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), FA Cup (+3.07) and EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down the USMNT vs. Canada matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Canada vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Canada spread: USA -0.5 (-145)

USMNT vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Canada money line: USMNT -160, Canada +440, Draw +265

USA: The Americans have a 27-5 goal advantage over their past eight games

CAN: Canada's only loss in 2023 was the Nations League final (4-2-1)

Why you should back the USMNT

The Canadians haven't won on American soil since 1957, and now they come in with a seriously shorthanded roster. They are missing the two top scorers in the nation's soccer history, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, as well as star fullback Alphonso Davies. The USMNT also are missing several key players, like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, but they have quality depth and the backup players are seizing their opportunities. The Americans have outscored their three opponents 13-1.

No player has made the most of their chances more than Jesus Ferreira, who had consecutive hat tricks against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. Cade Cowell, 19, had a goal and assist in the last match, and Brandon Vazquez and Djordje Mihailovic each have scored twice. Matt Turner is in the net to hold things steady in the back. The 29-year-old has 20 victories and 20 clean sheets in 30 international starts. Canada have lost all five previous Gold Cup meetings with the USMNT.

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians came up with the victory when they needed it, with Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio among the scorers against Cuba. They put nine of their 14 shots on target, and both goals conceded came on penalty kicks. Lucas Cavallini had a goal against Guadeloupe to give him 19 in just 39 international matches, most on the team. Osorio is the leader in appearances with 67, and Hoilett has 15 goals in 58 matches. Hoilett and Cavallini both have six career Gold Cup goals.

Osorio has played 11 seasons in MLS with Toronto FC and has 30 goals and 20 assists over the past six. He plays a big role in the attack, and 23-year-old Liam Millar and Jayden Nelson, 20, are emerging as threats. Millar, a Liverpool Academy product who plays for FC Basel, scored the final goal against Cuba, his first for Canada. Nelson, who plays with Rosenborg in the Norwegian pro league, scored the deciding goal in the group-stage finale for his second in just five international matches. See which team to pick here.

