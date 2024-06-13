Germany will be the center of attention for soccer fans as it hosts the 2024 UEFA European Championship, which commences on Friday. The tournament will feature matches in 10 different cities in Germany after four contests took place at Allianz Arena in Munich during Euro 2020. That venue will be the site of the first Euro 2024 match, which pits the host nation against Scotland in a Group A showdown. Matches also will be played in cities such as Dusseldorf, Cologne and Frankfurt, while the final takes place on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Germany will also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage while reigning champion Italy begins defense of its title against Albania at BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday. The Italians' other Group B opponents are Spain and Croatia. Italy are listed at +1800 to repeat, while England are the +350 favorite in the latest Euro 2024 odds. The top team in the FIFA rankings, France, is +400, while host Germany is +550. Portugal (+700) and Spain (+800) round out the top five Euro 2024 contenders. Before locking in any Euro 2024 futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down Euro 2024 from every possible angle and revealed which teams you should back and which teams you should completely avoid. You can visit SportsLine now to see his Euro 2024 picks.

Top UEFA Euro 2024 predictions

Green is avoiding Germany, even though the three-time European champions are among the Euro 2024 favorites at 11-2. The Germans ended 2023 with a three-game winless streak, as they played to a 2-2 draw against Mexico before losing to Turkey and Austria. They competed in 11 international friendly matches last year, recording only three victories and two draws while suffering six losses.

Things have gone much better for Germany in 2024, however, as they allowed a total of two goals while going 3-1-0 in four friendlies. The club won both of its contests in March, defeating France 2-0 and the Netherlands 2-1 in a span of four days. The Germans also were on the pitch twice during a four-day stretch earlier this month, when they battled Ukraine to a 0-0 draw before getting past Greece 2-1. Kai Havertz has scored a pair of goals for Germany this year, while fellow midfielders Florian Wirtz and Pascal Grob, forward Niclas Fullkrug and defender Maximilian Mittelstadt also have converted.

"The Germans are playing on home soil this time around, so it is easy to see why they are among the favorites to lift the trophy," Green told SportsLine. "However, they lack firepower on attack and could struggle against Spain or Portugal in the latter stages of the tournament."

How to make Euro 2024 picks

Green has analyzed the Euro 2024 bracket from every angle and revealed which teams to back and fade, including a longshot who has a chance to shock the world and go all the way. He's only sharing his top picks here.

Who is Green backing to win Euro 2024, and which longshot can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Martin Green's Euro 2024 futures bets and analysis, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks.

UEFA Euro 2024 odds

England +330

France +400

Germany +550

Portugal +700

Spain +800

Italy +1800

Netherlands +1800

Belgium +2000

Croatia +3000

Denmark +4000

Switzerland +7500

Turkey +7500

Austria +8000

Serbia +8000

Hungary +10000

Ukraine +10000

Scotland +12500

Czech Republic +17500

Poland +17500

Romania +20000

Slovenia +30000

Georgia +50000

Slovakia +50000

Albania +75000