Brenden Aaronson has joined Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season, the German club announced. After a season where he was unable to save Leeds United from relegation to the Championship, the U.S. international will now hope to showcase his quality in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

"Union's path and the success of the last few years did not go unnoticed in either the USA, Austria or England," said Aaronson. "Somehow, you always heard something about them.

"A year ago, I wouldn't have believed that I would be here and able to play in the Champions League with Union. I'm looking forward to the year ahead with joy and confidence and want to help us have another successful season."

Aaronson joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of around €35 million a year ago, making 40 appearances for the Whites but contributing only one goal and three assists in a Premier League season that ended with relegation. Neither Leeds nor Union Berlin indicated that there was a purchase option in their deal for the 22-year-old.

A year ago, Aaronson had been part of a burgeoning USMNT core at Elland Road with Tyler Adams also joining up with a squad that was coached by American Jesse Marsch. The head coach, however, was sacked in February and Aaronson could be followed by that of Adams, who has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Brighton.

Aaronson joins a team on the up in the German capital. Union stunned the Bundesliga establishment last season, rivaling Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the summit for a time and ultimately qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history. Urs Fischer's side, noted for their direct approach, also stunned Dutch giants Ajax in the Europa League.

"Brenden's commitment has made us very happy. He is a type of player we don't have who will be good for our attacking game. Despite his young age, he already has a lot of international experience and will complement our squad at a high level," Oliver Ruhnert, Union's managing director of men's football, said.