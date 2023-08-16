U.S. Soccer and U.S. women's head coach Vlatko Andonovski are parting ways, per multiple reports. 90min were first to report the news. The decision comes just a few weeks after the senior national team program was eliminated in the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It was the earliest World Cup exit for the squad in program history. The announcement is expected on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

He took over the team in October 2019 after former head coach Jill Ellis stepped away with two World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019. His contract was originally set to run through the end of the year following the 2023 World Cup. During the tournament, he received criticism for his absent tactical adjustments, questionable substitutions and overall lack of player rotation. He ends his tenure with a 51-5-9 record after four years in charge.

It's a high-profile job that comes with nothing but pressure. So despite Andonovski's charge to widen the player pool, introduce younger players and coach a return to the Olympic podium with a bronze medal finish -- a historic round of 16 exit at the World Cup was unlikely to be rewarded with a contract renewal. Since the USWNT elimination, there has been a general consensus that the program must move on from Andonovski.

Despite the spotlight on the position, there will no doubt be plenty of candidates lining up to seek out an interview for a chance to coach the four-time World Cup winners. Where the federation will look remains a mystery as they previously tabbed NWSL for a replacement in 2019 with candidates coming down to two long-time NWSL coaches Andonovski and Laura Harvey. Eyes will be on the federation to see if they will think outside of the box for the next potential coach.