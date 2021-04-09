We are approaching the end of another busy week of European soccer action which has seen more memorable UEFA Champions League and Europa League moments such as Paris Saint-Germain's win against the odds away at Bayern Munich and Slavia Prague's late equalizer against Arsenal.

More of that to come next week after another packed weekend of action across the continent but what has been happening outside of what we have seen on the pitch? As always, here is our roundup of the best stories away from the action.

The stories you might have missed.

Valencia blast La Liga over Diakhaby race row

Valencia CF have reacted angrily over La Liga's claims that not "every word" directed towards Mouctar Diakhaby from Cadiz CF's Juan Cala in the 28th minute of last weekend's clash can be confirmed.

"The fact that no proof has been found does not mean that the matter did not occur," read Los Che's official statement. "Valencia wish to highlight that La Liga have carried out their own investigation, but that the club have by no means changed our opinion on what occurred in the game."

The Valencian club maintain their "full support" of Diakhaby and wish to "see a change and an appropriate reaction to such a serious incident and to see moves to change regulations and attitudes" in future.

Initial 1-game ban for Slavia's Kudela in Rangers investigation

In another recent race-charged controversy, Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela was handed an initial one-match suspension for alleged comments made towards Glen Kamara in the recent Europa League clash with Rangers and UEFA have now opened a full investigation.

The 34-year-old Czech Republic international missed the 1-1 quarterfinal first leg draw away at Arsenal earlier this week but had also picked up a knock while on international duty last month.

2-game suspension for Neymar after Lille red card

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will miss this weekend's clash with RC Strasbourg Alsace and next week's meeting with AS Saint-Etienne after being banned for two matches with a possible third in suspended sentence after his dismissal late in last week's 1-0 home loss in Ligue 1 to Lille OSC.

Bayern bid farewell to Boateng

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that Jerome Boateng will leave the German giants at the end of this season when his contract comes to an end after a decade of success at Allianz Arena after joining from Manchester City back in 2011.

Italy's COVID-19 nightmare as Rome prepares for Euros

Rome is preparing to welcome supporters for this summer's European Championship while Italian football continues to deal with a major COVID-19 outbreak with SS Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi the latest Serie A figure to have tested positive after a clutch of Europe-based Azzurri stars.

Villa remain without main man Grealish

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has confirmed that talismanic Jack Grealish has suffered a "setback" in his return from injury that is likely to "set him back a couple of weeks" which makes it less likely that the captain returns before the end of the season and could also harm his Euro hopes.

Zlatan to star in new Asterix movie

AC Milan and Sweden superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has landed a role in Guillaume Canet's upcoming Asterix and Obelix movie which is scheduled for 2022 and will also star the likes of Vincent Cassel and Mario Cotillard with the 39-year-old confirmed as the character Antivirus.

Dortmund's Moukoko out for the season

It has been a disappointing season so far for Borussia Dortmund and their campaign took a turn for the worse when 16-year-old sensation Youssoufa Moukoko was ruled out for the remainder of this term with a foot injury suffered while on under-21 duty for Germany.

Referee Lahoz out of Clasico after chilly Bayern-PSG tie

Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not referee this weekend's Clasico and will be replaced by Jesus Gil Manzano after the former picked up a muscle injury having overseen PSG's 3-2 win away at Bayern Munich in the Champions League at a snowy Allianz Arena on Wednesday that saw multiple players pick up injuries.

Dijon on verge of unwanted 87-year record

Dijon FCO are currently on an 11-match losing streak in Ligue 1 and travel to impressive AS Monaco this weekend knowing that a 12th straight defeat will equal a record set by CA Paris back in January of 1934 for the most French top-flight losses in a row.