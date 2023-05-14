The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Arsenal

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 16-7-10, Arsenal 25-6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Brighton & Hove Albion but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Brighton & Hove Albion must be aching after a bruising 5-1 defeat to Everton. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Brighton & Hove Albion were already down 3-0.

Meanwhile, Arsenal never let their opponents score on Sunday. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. That's two games straight that Arsenal have won by two goals.

While Brighton & Hove Albion is hoping for a better result this time, Arsenal is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the match to see if Brighton & Hove Albion succeed or if Arsenal can keep it going.

Odds

Arsenal are a solid favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -136 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

