The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

  • Brighton & Hove Albion @ Arsenal
  • Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 16-7-10, Arsenal 25-6-4

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Emirates Stadium
  • TV: USA Network

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Brighton & Hove Albion but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Brighton & Hove Albion must be aching after a bruising 5-1 defeat to Everton. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Brighton & Hove Albion were already down 3-0.

Meanwhile, Arsenal never let their opponents score on Sunday. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. That's two games straight that Arsenal have won by two goals.

While Brighton & Hove Albion is hoping for a better result this time, Arsenal is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the match to see if Brighton & Hove Albion succeed or if Arsenal can keep it going.

Odds

Arsenal are a solid favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -136 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

