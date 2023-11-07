The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

RB Leipzig @ Crvena Zvezda

Current Records: RB Leipzig 2-0-1, Crvena Zvezda 0-1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadion Rajko Mitic

Stadion Rajko Mitic Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

RB Leipzig has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Stadion Rajko Mitic.

RB Leipzig took on Crvena Zvezda in the first leg of the Group Stage last Wednesday, and they were more than happy with the result. RB Leipzig came out on top against Crvena Zvezda by a score of 3-1. The last goal RB Leipzig scored came from Dani Olmo in minute 84.

RB Leipzig's victory lifted them to 2-0-1 while Crvena Zvezda's defeat dropped them down to 0-1-2.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

RB Leipzig is a huge favorite against Crvena Zvezda, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -176 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

RB Leipzig won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 25, 2023 - RB Leipzig 3 vs. Crvena Zvezda 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Time Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United 12:45 PM Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona 12:45 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3:00 PM Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 PM Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Young Boys 3:00 PM Paramount+ Porto vs. Antwerp 3:00 PM Paramount+ Red Star Belgrade vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 PM Paramount+ Lazio vs. Feyenoord 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Atlético Madrid vs. Celtic 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network