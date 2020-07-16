Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Everton

Current Records: Aston Villa 8-21-6; Everton 12-14-9

What to Know

Aston Villa is headed to Goodison Park to take on Everton with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Allowing an average of 1.86 points per game, the Lions have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Villa got themselves on the board against Crystal Palace on Sunday, but Crystal Palace never followed suit. Villa took their match against Crystal Palace 2-0.

Meanwhile, Everton ended up a good deal behind Wolverhampton when they played on Sunday, losing 3-0.

Aston Villa's victory lifted them to 8-21-6 (19th place with 30 points) while Everton's defeat dropped them down to 12-14-9 (11th place with 45 points). We'll see if the Lions can repeat their recent success or if Everton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch