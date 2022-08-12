The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Bournemouth 1-0; Manchester City 1-0
- Last Season Records: Manchester City 29-3-6; Bournemouth 0-0
What to Know
Manchester City is 9-0 against Bournemouth since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Both clubs come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Man City got themselves on the board against West Ham United on Sunday, but West Ham never followed suit. Man City came out on top against the Irons by a score of 2-0.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Saturday and took the match 2-0.
Since Man City (1-0) and Bournemouth (1-0) are both at three points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester City -1900; Draw +1200; Bournemouth +4000
Series History
Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Bournemouth in the last seven years.
- Jul 15, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Aug 25, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Mar 02, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 01, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Dec 23, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Aug 26, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Feb 13, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Feb 11, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Sep 17, 2016 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 0