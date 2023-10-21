The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester City

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-1-2, Manchester City 6-0-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Etihad Stadium

TV: USA Network

Online streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Brighton & Hove Albion but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Sunday, neither Brighton & Hove Albion nor Liverpool could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Both of Liverpool's goals came from Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous, while Brighton & Hove Albion's came from Simon Adingra and Lewis Dunk.

Meanwhile, the odds favored Manchester City last Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Arsenal by a score of 1-0. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Manchester City fell thanks to a single goal from Gabriel Martinelli at minute 86.

Brighton & Hove Albion's record is now 5-1-2. Manchester City's defeat last Sunday dropped their record down to 6-0-2.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -250 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.