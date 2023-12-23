The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Everton 8-2-7, Tottenham Hotspur 10-3-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Tottenham Hotspur will be home for the holidays to greet Everton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Tottenham kept a clean sheet against Nottingham. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham. Tottenham's two goals came from Richarlison at minute 45 and Dejan Kulusevski at minute 65.

Meanwhile, Everton had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 2 goals), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against Burnley by a score of 2-0. Two seems to be a good number for Everton as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

The victory makes it two in a row for Tottenham and bumps their season record up to 10-3-4. As for Everton, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-2-7 record this season.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a solid favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -125 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Everton.