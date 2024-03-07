U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic continued his hot streak in Italy, scoring the final goal in AC Milan's 4-2 win over Slavia Praha in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

Pulisic received the ball near the halfway line and then sent it towards a nearby Luka Jovic, who then quickly passed it over to Rafael Leao on his left. From there, Leao skillfully made his way down the flank and outmaneuvered Slavia defenders to take a shot through traffic. Pulisic had made his way to the goal and was there to lightly tap the ball and make sure it ended up in the back of the net in the 85th minute.

The goal afforded Milan some distance in a closely contested tie. Slavia went down to 10 en after El Hadji Malick Diouf picked up a red card in the 26th minute but managed to stay competitive against the European heavyweights. Milan's Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 34th minute but Slavia leveled the score just two minutes later through David Doudera. The Italian side scored twice before the half but Slavia scored a second in the second half, keeping things tight until the very end of the game.

Milan now carry a two-goal lead into next week's second leg, when a quarterfinal spot is on the line. The Italian side dropped down to the Europa League after finishing third place in their Champions League group last fall and beat Rennes 5-3 on aggregate to advance to this month's round of 16 tie.

This marks Pulisic's first goal in the Europa League this season but far from his first since joining Milan last summer. He has eight goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, most of them coming in Serie A, where Milan are currently third.