Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander
The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+

Who's Playing

Barcelona @ Viktoria Plzen

What to Know

Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Doosan Arena. Viktoria Plzen is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to Inter Milan. Similarly, Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munchen this past Wednesday. Viktoria Plzen (zero points) is last in Group C, while Barcelona (four points) is in third place in the group. The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

  • Who: Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona
  • When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Doosan Arena
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Plzen +650; Draw -390; Barcelona +265

