It's a London a Derby as West Ham host Chelsea at the London stadium. The Hammers spot in the top four is dangling by a thread while the big blue machine rolls on for Chelsea. As the title contenders are separating from the rest of the pack, this may be West Ham's last shot to stay close to the big three or risk being taken down by the pack chasing them as there are four teams within three points of catching them at the moment.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 4 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 4 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : London Stadium -- London, England

: London Stadium -- London, England TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBCSN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: West Ham +380; Draw +270; Chelsea -135 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

West Ham: Through Michail Antonio, all things are possible for West Ham. But that's why it is concerning that he hasn't scored in their last five games. While Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals have stepped up, without Antonio firing, life is much harder as West Ham's defense hasn't been as good as last season. They were without Aaron Cresswell against Brighton but he is a late fitness test for this match. Cresswell playing would be a massive boost at his dead-ball delivery makes any corner or free kick a goal scoring opportunity.

Chelsea: Chelsea are getting a little healthier which should be scary for the league. Romelu Lukaku will be in contention to start while Rees James, and Jorginho will also be returning to the squad. There's no N'Golo Kante, Trevoh Chalobah, or Mateo Kovacic, but it is hard to hurt a squad as deep as Chelsea's. Left back will be interesting as Callum Hudson-Odoi could deputize to avoid playing Marcos Alonso too much but no matter who is out there, Chelsea's calling card is their defensive positioning. While they haven't kept clean sheets in two straight games, Thiago Silva returning to the starting lineup after being rested should help blank West Ham.

Prediction



West Ham can scratch and claw but they don't have enough in their locker to give Chelsea a true fight. Pick: Chelsea 2, West Ham 0