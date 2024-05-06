Manchester United can move back to sixth in the Premier League table when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday. Erik ten Hag's men are eighth but three points could move them into sixth and within three points of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with three games to go. Easier said than done, though, with Oliver Glasner's side in good form, although a jump into the top half of the EPL table is probably beyond them now. Palace have four wins, three draws and three losses under their new boss with an unbeaten run of four coming into this one with 10 points from a possible 12 after wins over Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle United before a draw with Fulham.

The Eagles have not finished higher than 10th since their Championship promotion back in 2013 and a win here would complete a Premier League double over United, having won 1-0 at Old Trafford while it could be a third straight home win. United are out of UEFA Champions League contention although Europa League and Europa Conference League berths are still possible. Spurs' faltering form is probably encouragement enough that fifth place could be doable but there is also the FA Cup which could still salvage some pride after a rough season. The Red Devils are unbeaten since early April but have won just one of their last four with Ten Hag's men winning just seven times on the road.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, May 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, May 6 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Selhurst Park - London, England

Selhurst Park - London, England Watch: USA Network and Fubo (try for free)

USA Network and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Palace +130; Draw +280; United +188

Team news

Palace: Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma, Rob Holding and Matheus Franca are out injured, although Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi should return to at least the squad. Guehi is unlikely to start but Eze could come in alongside Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta up top while January arrival Adam Wharton should continue.

Potential Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.

United: Bruno Fernandes is a doubt, although Ten Hag suggested he could be fit while Scott McTominay should also return with Christian Eriksen possibly dropping out. Jonny Evans could partner Casemiro in defense with Harry Maguire ruled out for the next three weeks while Anthony Martial is not yet back in full training. Antony scored vs. Burnley and should see off Amad Diallo's challenge for a starting role. Marcus Rashford, Willy Kambwala, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all out.

Potential United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Prediction

This one will be tight and could easily finish in a draw but expect United to just about shade the game and take the points to keep the pressure on Spurs. Pick: Palace 1, United 2.