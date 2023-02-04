The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Wolverhampton
- Current Records: Liverpool 8-6-5; Wolverhampton 4-11-5
What to Know
Wolverhampton and Liverpool have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton have not won a single game against Liverpool in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since December of 2018.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Wolves and West Ham United three weeks ago, but Wolverhampton stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Liverpool was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Liverpool took a 3-0 bruising from Brighton.
Wolverhampton's victory lifted them to (17th place with 17 points) while Liverpool's defeat dropped them down to (ninth place with 29 points). We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success or if Liverpool bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux Stadium
- Online streaming: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Wolves +300; Draw +265; Liverpool -117
Series History
Liverpool have won all of the meetings they've played against Wolverhampton in the last six years.
- May 22, 2022 - Liverpool 3 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 04, 2021 - Liverpool 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Mar 15, 2021 - Liverpool 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Dec 06, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Jan 23, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 29, 2019 - Liverpool 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- May 12, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Dec 21, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0