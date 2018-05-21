Zlatan Ibrahimovic got stepped on, slapped his opponent in the head, flopped and got a red card all in one play
There's the no nonsense Ibra we've grown to love and now he's doing it in MLS
It's a global soccer rule -- don't mess with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Los Angeles Galaxy star striker appeared to get lightly stepped on by Montreal Impact's Michael Petrasso on Monday in MLS action, and his decision was to react by slapping the opponent on his neck and side of his face and then act like he was hurt himself. Check this latest bit of Zlatan tomfoolery out:
This one is going to be one of those 'Zlatan moments' we've all come to love and hate -- but it's his first real one here in the U.S. and that's part of the full Ibra experience after all.
After the video assistant referee was called upon, Ibra gets his red card and will be suspended for the next match, with the league having the opportunity to suspend him further if they so choose.
It was a bonehead mistake from Ibra, something that was totally uncalled for.
At least his teammates have remained safe though. Because that always hasn't been the case.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Report: Emery next Arsenal manager
The Spanish coach is headed to England to manage for the first time
-
Tracking preliminary World Cup squads
Here's what to know about the provisional squads and some final squads
-
Santos takes home Liga MX crown
And the scenes afterwards were wild upon their return home
-
USMNT lists youthful roster vs. Bolivia
The average age for the Bolivia friendly roster is 22
-
Martinez set to sign with Inter Milan
The star striker is expected to sign with the blue side of Milan
-
Liga MX final preview
The title will be given out tonight, and Santos has the edge