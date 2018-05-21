Zlatan Ibrahimovic got stepped on, slapped his opponent in the head, flopped and got a red card all in one play

It's a global soccer rule -- don't mess with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Los Angeles Galaxy star striker appeared to get lightly stepped on by Montreal Impact's Michael Petrasso on Monday in MLS action, and his decision was to react by slapping the opponent on his neck and side of his face and then act like he was hurt himself. Check this latest bit of Zlatan tomfoolery out:

After Video Review, Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives a red card for violent conduct. #MTLvLA https://t.co/qF8UcCZYuy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 21, 2018

This one is going to be one of those 'Zlatan moments' we've all come to love and hate -- but it's his first real one here in the U.S. and that's part of the full Ibra experience after all.

After the video assistant referee was called upon, Ibra gets his red card and will be suspended for the next match, with the league having the opportunity to suspend him further if they so choose.

It was a bonehead mistake from Ibra, something that was totally uncalled for.

At least his teammates have remained safe though. Because that always hasn't been the case.