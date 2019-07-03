Sweden vs. Netherlands: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The second spot in the 2019 Women's World Cup final is up for grabs on Wednesday when surprising Netherlands takes on in-form Sweden. The winner will take on the United States after the reigning champs knocked out England on Tuesday.

The Dutch have cruised through the tournament with a 5-0-0 record. They started off the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Japan before beating Italy 2-0 in the quarters, and they are currently in the middle of their greatest World Cup in history. Sweden, meanwhile, has as much confidence as anyone. After being Canada 1-0 in the round of 16, the Swedes stunned one of the favorites, Germany, 2-1 in the quarters.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden

Date : Wednesday, July 3



: Wednesday, July 3 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade de Lyon



: Stade de Lyon TV channel : FS1 and Telemundo



: FS1 and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Netherlands -(0.5) (+130) | Sweden +(0.5) (-150) | O/U: 2

Storylines

Netherlands: This team entered with some high expectations despite struggling in qualifying. But after winning Euro 2017, the Dutch are believing that World Cup glory could be next. So sharp and creative on the ball, the key will be to remain patient in attack and not force things. They've created some great goals in the run of play but must continue to mix it up between going wide and up the middle.

Sweden: For a team that was humbled against the United States at the end of the group stage, this group has flipped the switch. Germany was the huge favorite in the quarterfinals, but the admirable comeback means so much to this team. Not only is it a huge result, but the confidence in momentum that it provides could mean trouble for the Dutch.

Netherlands vs. Sweden prediction

The Swedes hang tight in the first half, but the Dutch attack is too much in the second.

Pick: Netherlands 2, Sweden 1