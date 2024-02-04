The final for the 2026 World Cup will take place at MetLife Stadium in the New York suburb of East Rutherford, N.J., FIFA announced Sunday, setting up the possibility that the match will be one of the most attended in the tournament's history.

The NFL venue reportedly beat out AT&T Stadium in the Dallas suburb of Arlington for the distinction. Tournament organizers told FIFA that AT&T Stadium can seat around 87,000, and a soldout stadium would land within the top 10 attendances for a World Cup.

The U.S. men's national team will begin their World Cup campaign on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, while co-hosts Mexico will have the tournament's opening match on June 11 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. Fellow World Cup co-hosts Canada will play their first match of the competition at Toronto's BMO Field on June 12.

As for AT&T Stadium, the venue will host one of two semifinals, while Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have the other. Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium will be the site of the third-place match.

The majority of the World Cup will take place in the U.S., but Mexico and Canada have a few stadiums that will serve as official tournament venues. Estadio Akron in the Guadalajara area and Estadio BBVA in the Monterrey area will be the other two stadiums in Mexico to host World Cup matches, while Vancouver's BC Place will also be a site for games.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament that features 48 teams, up from the 32 that competed at the 2022 event in Qatar. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, making it the longest version of the World Cup in FIFA's history.

2026 World Cup venues

United States

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Gillette Stadium, Boston

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Lumen Field, Seattle

Mercedes Benz Arena, Atlanta

MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey

NRG Stadium, Houston

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Mexico

Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

Canada

BC Place, Vancouver

BMO Field, Toronto

2026 World Cup key dates and venues