Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for Sweden vs. Netherlands

Netherlands is undefeated at the 2019 Women's World Cup, having won all five matches, four against teams who advanced to the knockout stage. Sweden is 4-1, with the lone blemish against finalist USA, and it's coming off a huge victory over the No. 2 team in the world, Germany, to get to this point. Now two of Europe's best teams face off Wednesday with a trip to the finals against Team USA on the line. Kickoff for this semifinal showdown is 3 p.m. ET from the Stade des Lumières in Lyon. Netherlands has been led by two of the world's top forwards, while Sweden's defense-into-offense attack worked to perfection against the Germans. The Dutch are the slight favorites in the latest Sweden vs. Netherlands odds at +125 (wager $100 to win $125) on the money line to win in regulation, while the Swedes go off at +245 (wager $100 to win $245) and a draw in regulation is priced at +215. Netherlands is -145 to advance (extra time included), Sweden is +125, with the over-under for total goals scored at 2. Before making any 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own, be sure to see the Sweden vs. Netherlands picks from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is the applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off an impressive quarterfinal performance in which it called Sweden's shocking victory over Germany, England beating Norway and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy. Additionally, it called the exact final score of USA 2, England 1 in the first semifinal matchup.

Now, the model has its sights set on Sweden vs. Netherlands in the 2019 Women's World Cup. We can tell you the model is leaning under, but its strongest play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that selection exclusively at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that few teams have shown the offensive balance of the Swedes. Eight players have scored a total of 10 goals in five Women's World Cup games -- including three midfielders and one defender -- and four players have at least nine shots attempted. But as has been the case for many years, Sweden relies on defense. Only three times in the last two years has a team scored two goals against this team, and never three.

Some pundits were unimpressed with the Swedes' 1-0 upset win over No. 5-ranked Canada in the Round of 16, but skeptics were quieted when they knocked off No. 2 Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinals. They rallied from an early deficit and edged out a German side they had failed to beat in a major tournament since 1995, a span of 24 years. Now they face a Netherlands team they're an impressive 10-5-6 against all-time.

But that doesn't mean the Swedes are the better value on the Sweden vs. Netherlands money line.

Netherlands has never made it this far in the Women's World Cup, but this Dutch group is used to playing in big games, and winning them. That includes taking the title at the 2017 European Championships -- beating Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinals before knocking off England and Denmark for the crown.

Vivianne Miedema had four goals in the 2017 Euros, and she's the leading Dutch scorer at the Women's World Cup 2019 with four. Miedema, who plays club soccer for powerhouse Arsenal, is one of the world's top players at just age 22, with a stunning 61 international goals in just 80 games. Lieke Martens, the 2017 FIFA Player of the Year who scored three time at the Euros, has two goals in France, while midfield maestro Sherida Spitse has four assists. When the Dutch are rolling, they've been extremely difficult to handle.

So who wins Netherlands vs. Sweden? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Netherlands vs. Sweden money line you need to be all over Wednesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.