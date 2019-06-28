Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Italy vs. Netherlands

One country will reach the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup for the first time when the Netherlands and Italy square off on Saturday at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. The Dutch, ranked No. 8 in the world, are playing in just their second World Cup. They are coming off a 2-1 win over Japan in a tight round of 16 knockout match in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, Le Azzurra, No. 15 in the world, are playing in just their third World Cup and first since 1999. They beat China, 2-0, in the round of 16 to advance in the 2019 World Cup bracket. The winner of Saturday's match will face the winner of Germany vs. Sweden in the semifinal, and kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET. Vegas lists the Netherlands as a +105 money line favorite, while Italy is going off as the underdog at +270. A draw in regulation is +235, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the current Netherlands vs. Italy odds. Before you make any Netherlands vs. Italy picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model has factored in that the Netherlands has compiled a much more impressive string of results than Italy. The Dutch have won seven straight matches, a streak that goes back to early April. The run includes wins against three teams currently ranked in the top seven: Canada (No. 5), Australia (No. 6) and Japan (No. 7). Italy has played only three matches against teams ranked in the top 15 this year and is 1-1-1, with its lone victory coming against Australia.

The model also has taken into consideration that the Netherlands will have the best player on the field: Lieke Martens. The 26-year-old forward was named the FIFA Women's Player of the Year in 2017 when she led the Dutch to the European Championship. Last season, she had 14 goals and nine assists for Barcelona, which reached the Champions League final. And in the round of 16 match against Japan, she scored both goals to send the Dutch through to the quarterfinal.

But just because the Dutch seem to have the edge on paper doesn't mean they're the best value on the Netherlands vs. Italy money line.

The model also knows that Italy has attackers who can score. Barbara Bonansea, a star for Juventus who had three goals and six assists in eight World Cup 2019 qualifying matches, scored Le Azzurra's first two goals of the tournament. Aurora Galli already has three goals in the World Cup, all as a substitute. And Cristiana Girelli had a hat trick in the 5-0 group match win over Jamaica.

The model also knows that Italy has been stingy on defense. The Italians have allowed only two goals in four 2019 World Cup matches.

