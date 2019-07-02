Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Sweden vs. Netherlands

Netherlands takes on Sweden in a semifinal of the 2019 Women's World Cup with a berth in the finals on the line Wednesday at Stade des Lumières in Lyon. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. These teams come in ranked next to each other, with Netherlands the eighth-ranked squad in the world and Sweden coming in at No. 9. The Swedes are hoping to advance to the finals for the second time, while the Dutch aim for their first ever trip. At the Women's World Cup 2019, both have been impressive. Netherlands is undefeated in five matches; Sweden is 4-1 with its lone loss against the USA. Both teams downed No. 5 Canada on the way to get here, Netherlands 2-1 in pool play, Sweden 1-0 in the Round of 16. The most recent Sweden vs. Netherlands odds have the Dutch as the favorite at +125 to win (risk $100 to win $125), while Sweden is posted at +240 (risk $100 to win $240) and the draw is at +215. The over-under for goals scored is set at 2. These teams have faced off 21 times before, but the stakes are much higher this time around. So before making any Sweden vs. Netherlands picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter is saying about the game.

The model has taken into account that few teams have shown the offensive balance of the Swedes. Eight players have scored a total of 10 goals in five Women's World Cup games -- including three midfielders and one defender -- and four players have at least nine shots attempted. But as has been the case for many years, Sweden relies on defense. Only three times in the last two years has a team scored two goals against this team, and never three.

Some pundits were unimpressed with the Swedes' 1-0 upset win over No. 5-ranked Canada in the Round of 16, but skeptics were quieted when they knocked off No. 2 Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinals. They rallied from an early deficit and edged out a German side they had failed to beat in a major tournament since 1995, a span of 24 years. Now they face a Netherlands team they're an impressive 10-5-6 against all-time.

But that doesn't mean the Swedes are the better value on the Sweden vs. Netherlands money line.

Netherlands is the higher-ranked team for a reason. The Dutch are the defending European champions, having defeated the Swedes at the 2017 Euros. They got here by running through group play undefeated before knocking off Japan 2-1 in the Round of 16 and shutting out Italy 2-0 in the quarterfinals on second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt. The Dutch dominated the game, holding a 59-41 possession advantage and outshooting the Italians 21-6.

Since edging New Zealand 1-0 in their Women's World Cup 2019 opener, the Dutch have scored 2-3 goals in every game. Miedema has three goals and fellow forward Lieke Martens has two. In 12 games this year, Netherlands has outscored the opposition 25-8. They've been dangerous in set-pieces as well -- midfielder Sherida Spitse has four assists off them alone.

