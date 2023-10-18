The 2023 WNBA Finals will continue on Wednesday night with another must-win game for the New York Liberty, who trail the Las Vegas Aces 2-1 in this best-of-five matchup. However, after keeping their season alive with a Game 3 win on Sunday, the Liberty arguably now have the upper hand.

That's due to a pair of injuries for the Aces, who will be without star point guard Chelsea Gray and starting center Kiah Stokes for at least Game 4. Both of them suffered foot injuries during Game 3 and arrived to practice Tuesday on a mobility scooter and crutches, respectively. Their absences will leave the Aces, who were only playing six players as it was, extremely shorthanded.

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-five)



Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

Aces 99, Liberty 82 (Aces lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

Aces 104, Liberty 76 (Aces lead 2-0)

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

Liberty 87, Aces 73 (Aces lead 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds as of Oct. 18 ahead of Game 4

Aces: -240

Liberty: +190

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)

Semifinals results (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

Liberty 92, Sun 81 (Liberty lead 2-1)

Aces 64, Wings 61 (Aces win 3-0)

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s