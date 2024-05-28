Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark finds herself atop this week's WNBA Rookie Rankings after impressing against some of the league's other top first-year players. A familiar face is joining Clark on the list, as Aces guard and former Iowa star Kate Martin broke the top five.

Clark certainly has room for improvement, but she's shown enough amid the Fever's tough schedule to narrowly edge out Sparks forward Cameron Brink for No. 1.

Both Brink and Clark showed out when their team's met Friday. It was a competitive game in Los Angeles, but the Fever managed to get their first win of the season by a score of 78-73. That matchup also featured a solid performance from Rickea Jackson, another Sparks rookie who is once again in the top five.

Another highly-anticipated matchup will take place Saturday when the Fever host the Chicago Sky. Angel Reese has been one of the most impactful rookies so far, and she'll soon be joined by former South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, who expects to make her season debut fon June 1.

Here are the latest WNBA Rookie Rankings:

1. Caitlin Clark, Fever

First of all, let's get this out of the way -- Clark went 6-of-22 from the field with eight turnovers over the last two games. That is not a good look for an elite offensive player. However, Clark's ability to contribute in other ways is what lifted her to the No. 1 spot.

Clark almost got her first WNBA triple-double in the Fever's win over the Sparks with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. She also sprinkled in four steals and a block while playing a team-high 37 minutes.

The following day against the Aces, Clark registered eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal while playing a season-low 29 minutes. Even when her shots aren't falling, Clark is making an impact.

2. Cameron Brink, Sparks



Brink is an excellent defender and currently leads the WNBA with 3.2 blocks per game. However, this week she reminded everyone that she is not one-dimensional as she put up some big offensive performances. Brink scored 15 points against Indiana on Friday and followed that with a 21-point performance against the Wings on Sunday.

Brink is undoubtedly a key contributor for the Sparks and knows how to find momentum early in games, but sometimes that momentum comes to a halt because of foul trouble. She is currently averaging 4.4 personal fouls per game, second most in the league. Brink had that issue in college too, but the rookie is working to fix it.

"I think it's just something I need to continue to adjust with," Brink said last week. "The coaches and my teammates have given me grace, so I'm just going to work through it. ... That's where maturity comes in, where I need to get better."

3. Angel Reese, Sky

Reese could have been higher on this list had it not been for the other two rookies amassing some impressive stats this past week. She is consistent and has scored in double figures in every game so far while averaging 7.8 rebounds per contest. Reese also leads the league in offensive rebounds with 4.5 per game. The former LSU forward is looking more comfortable at the free throw line and could be a well-rounded player with time, but she's struggled to score efficiently to the tune of a 35.7% field goal percentage.

Two of Reese's top contributions to her team are her toughness and never-back-down attitude. Despite the Sky's 86-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun, Reese competed hard against Alyssa Thomas, who is considered one of the top defenders in the league.

During the third quarter, Thomas grabbed the rookie by the neck and then threw her to the ground. She was subsequently given a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. Reese was uninjured, stayed on the court and even thanked Thomas after the game for sending a message about how nobody should go easy on her just because she is a rookie.

4. Rickea Jackson, Sparks

Jackson has not cracked the Sparks' starting lineup yet, but she is showing how versatile and effective she can be. Although her stat line was not particularly eye-popping during the Sparks' 84-83 loss to the Dallas Wings on Sunday, she certainly turned heads Friday. Jackson was very efficient during her 21 minutes off the bench against the Fever , recording 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with two rebounds.

Some of her skills don't always show up on the box score, but there is a reason she is playing significant minutes (23.2 minutes per game) despite coming off the bench. At Tennessee, Jackson showed she can score, rebound and defend. Her ability to play multiple positions will make her a valuable piece for the Sparks as the season progresses.

5. Kate Martin, Aces

Martin went from not knowing whether she would get drafted to getting significant minutes for the back-to-back WNBA champions. She looks promising on both ends of the court, and the fact that the Aces are giving the rookie a big role off the bench speaks loudly about her skills and potential.

The former Iowa guard is looking more comfortable on the floor and was a solid contributor in the Aces' 99-80 victory over the Fever. In the victory over Clark and Co., Martin tallied 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes off the bench.

"She is somebody who understands angles," Aces Becky Hammon said. "Being in the right place at the right time and making the right read."