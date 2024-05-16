Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA home debut on Thursday when the Indiana Fever host the New York Liberty. Indiana is looking to bounce back after losing to Connecticut in a 92-71 final to open the season on Tuesday. Clark scored 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting, but she also finished with 10 turnovers in 32 minutes. New York is on the road for the second straight game, as the Liberty started their campaign with an 85-80 win at Washington on Tuesday. Forward Jonquel Jones had 25 points and eight rebounds, while guard Sabrina Ionescu added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. New York is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Fever vs. Liberty odds, while the over/under for total points is 169.5. Caitlin Clark prop bets are also extremely popular. Clark is +700 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 20.5.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Top Caitlin Clark prop bet for Fever vs. Liberty

Wetzel is going Over on Clark's point total (20.5). While Indiana was ultimately blown out in its opener on Tuesday, Clark still had a very respectable debut. She scored 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including a 4-of-11 mark from 3-point range. Clark knocked down all six of her attempts from the free-throw line, and she is facing a New York defense that committed 20 fouls in its season opener.

The Liberty allowed four different Washington players to finish with at least 12 points on Tuesday, and the Mystics drilled 10 3-pointers. Clark is going to be heavily involved in Indiana's game plan, regardless of her turnover issues earlier this week. She could also see more action than she did on Tuesday when she dealt with some foul trouble.

"Clark's 20-point performance in her first career game on Tuesday came despite foul trouble, tough defense, and a record-setting number of turnovers. With a matchup at home against the Liberty's softer perimeter defense and a game of experience under her belt, expect Clark to once again drop 20+ in this one," Wetzel told SportsLine. You can see which other WNBA picks to back here.

How to make WNBA picks for Caitlin Clark's home debut

