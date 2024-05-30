After narrowly missing out on her third MVP award last season, A'ja Wilson has started this season on a mission, and her tremendous form continued on Wednesday night in the Las Vegas Aces' 80-66 win over the host Minnesota Lynx.

Wilson's jumper wasn't falling, but she was unstoppable around the basket, where she finished time and again with an array of moves. Wilson ended the night with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks. She scored 16 of those points in the second half as the Aces pulled away, improving to 4-1.

Wilson has now put up at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in all five of the Aces' games this season, which is the longest such streak in WNBA history. Here's a look at the players that she surpassed:

Player Season Team Streak A'ja Wilson 2024 Las Vegas Aces 5 games Tina Charles 2021 Washington Mystics 4 games Glory Johnson 2017 Dallas Wings 4 games Sylvia Fowles 2011 Minnesota Lynx 4 games Sylvia Fowles 2011 Minnesota Lynx 4 games

For the season, Wilson is now averaging 26.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game. She's second in scoring, first in rebounding and third in blocks. It should come as no surprise that no other player is in the top-three in all three categories. If she can keep up this pace, she will become the first player ever to average 25 points and 10 rebounds for an entire season.

With Wilson leading the way, the Aces once again have the best offense in the league at 108 points per 100 possessions, which is nearly four points better than the next best team. This would be the fourth consecutive season that the Aces have led the league in that category.

At 4-1, the Aces sit in second place behind the Connecticut Sun. They will continue their three-game road trip on Friday against the Atlanta Dream.