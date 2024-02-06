The Chicago Sky have agreed to trade All-Star guard Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury in a blockbuster deal, according to WNBA insider Khristina Williams. In return, the Sky will receive the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Mercury's 2026 first-round pick, two second-round picks in 2025, Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

This is a stunning move that was not on anyone's radar coming into the offseason. In September, after the conclusion of the regular season, the Sky signed Copper to a two-year extension that was set to keep the three-time All-Star in Chicago until 2025. It was a welcome bit of good news after a frustrating season, and everyone was pleased -- most of all Copper. Now, just a few months later, she's off to Phoenix.

Copper confirmed the news on her Instagram page Tuesday. Here is her full statement:

"7 years ago almost to the day, I was sitting in my apartment in Belgium when I was traded from DC to Chicago," Copper wrote. "I was #JustAKidFromNorfPhilly tryna make a name for myself and for my family. I came to Chicago with a hunger and a desire to learn, make an impact in the community, and be great on the court. 7 years later I can honestly say, Chicago, I love y'all. We went through ups and downs together; we battled together; WE WON A CHAMPIONSHIP TOGETHER; and most importantly we supported one another.

"Now, 7 years and 4 days later, I find myself back in Belgium with Team USA and I'm saying goodbye - for now - to Chicago. I wanna thank y'all for rockin with me all these years. Thank you Michael Alter, Adam Fox, James Wade, and a very special thank you to Ann Crosby and Jeff Pagliocca. You two are my people and I'm forever grateful. Thank you also to the best teammates I've ever had, ima miss my dawgs!! Chicago fanss yall know yall got my heart!!! Thank you for all the support since I touched down.

"Phoenix ahhhhhh I'm ready and #ALLIN! To my new teammates and coaches: you're getting all of me. My hunger, my desire, my competitive spirit. Every. Damn. Possession. X-Factor, I can't wait to be on your side and bring another championship back to The Valley. Let's get it!"