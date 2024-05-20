Just three years ago, Jonquel Jones was one vote away from being named MVP in unanimous fashion. Ever since then, she's struggled to show that form on a consistent basis. She did during the playoffs last season, however, when she was the New York Liberty's best player, and despite their loss in the Finals, that was an encouraging sign about their future prospects.

Jones has picked up right where she left off last fall. In her very first game of this campaign, she went off for 25 points and eight rebounds in a win over the Mystics, and she has registered double-doubles in the last two outings. For the sake of comparison, last season she scored 25-plus points just once, and had 10 double-doubles.

It's clear Jones is fully healthy and more comfortable and confident in her second season with New York. That is just what the Liberty would have hoped to see as they look to make another deep playoff run and potentially win the first title in franchise history. As much talent as some other teams have, no one has a top-two like Breanna Stewart and Jones -- but only if the latter actually plays up to her potential.

She has so far this summer, and is averaging 17.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Thanks in large part to Jones, the Liberty have started off 3-0 and sit in second place.

1. Las Vegas Aces

Last week: 1

Even without Chelsea Gray, who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury, the Aces have started out 2-0. A'ja Wilson has been spectacular, looking intent on reclaiming the MVP award, while Kate Martin made an impressive debut in their win over the Sparks. Their week did end on a sour note, however, with word that the league is investigating the $100,000 sponsorships each player received from Las Vegas' tourism authority.





2. New York Liberty

Last week: 2

Their season-opening win over the Mystics requiring a fourth-quarter comeback is the only real criticism you can have of the Liberty thus far. They are a perfect 3-0 and boast the best offensive rating (112.6) and net rating (plus-21.8) in the league. Of course, playing the Fever twice has helped, and they have a much tougher week ahead. Perhaps the biggest positive is that Jonquel Jones has picked up where she left off in the playoffs.





3. Connecticut Sun

Last week: 4

Alyssa Thomas got another triple-double in their opener, DeWanna Bonner moved into fifth place on the all-time scoring list in the same game and DiJonai Carrington is out to prove that she deserves a starting role. Through the first week, it has been business as usual for the Sun, who remain extremely physical and will be a problem for any other team in the league.





4. Minnesota Lynx

Last week: 6

What a start for the new-look Lynx, who picked up two wins over the Storm, including a double-overtime thriller that's the clubhouse leader for game of the season. Their main offseason acquisitions flew under the radar given what the Storm and Mercury were up to, but they had one of the best winters in the league. Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman are already making an impact.





5. Seattle Storm

Last week: 3

The Storm salvaged a disastrous opening week with a win over the Mystics on Sunday, but even so this was not what anyone in Seattle planned. It's clear this new group needs more time to gel on the court, and that's not the half of it. Nneka Ogwumike is dealing with a sprained ankle and rookie point guard Nika Muhl hasn't been cleared to make her debut due to a visa issue.





6. Phoenix Mercury

Last week: 5

Training camp ended on a low in Phoenix when Brittney Griner was ruled out indefinitely with a fractured toe, but the Mercury still have plenty to be excited about. New head coach Nate Tibbetts has them launching away from 3-point land and new arrival Kahleah Copper put up a career-high 38 points vs. the Dream to lead them to their first win of the season.





7. Atlanta Dream

Last week: 8

In arguably the most surprising individual performance of the first week of the season, Tina Charles went off for 21 points and 14 rebounds in Atlanta's season-opening win. She had six points and three rebounds a few nights later, but it's clear she still has big nights in her, which is a big boost for a team that really struggled on the offensive end last season.





8. Dallas Wings

Last week: 7

So much for the Wings building on last season's success. We're not even a full week into the season and they're already without Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard for an extended period. The latter suffered a foot injury in their season opener and will be sidelined for three-to-six weeks. Those two were their second and third-leading scorers last season and combined for 35.1 points per game.





9. Chicago Sky

Last week: 12

While we won't see No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso for another month, No. 7 selection Angel Reese has made her debut. She has been predictably inefficient, but still quite impactful thanks to her effort, rebounding and defense. One of the best stories in the whole league so far is seeing the likes of Diamond DeShields, Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick enjoying a fresh start in Chicago.





10. Los Angeles Sparks

Last week: 10

While the rebuilding Sparks are winless so far, they have been competitive in both games and don't appear to be pushovers. No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink has had some extremely impressive moments, particularly on the defensive end, where she's already racked up seven blocks. Likewise for No. 4 selection Rickea Jackson, though on the offensive end, where she's shooting 50% from the field.

11. Washington Mystics

Last week: 11

The Mystics are one of three winless teams, but all three of their defeats have come by single digits and they've had a fourth quarter lead each time. Brittney Sykes spraining her ankle early in their second game after going for 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the opener was a shame. Aaliyah Edwards and Julie Vanloo have had positive starts to their rookie campaigns.





12. Indiana Fever

Last week: 9

Caitlin Clark's debut did not go as planned. The Sun gave her a rude welcome to the league and she set a record for most turnovers (10) ever in a league debut. She was able to bounce back Saturday against the Liberty, however, pouring in 22 points to go along with eight assists. The team, meanwhile, is 0-3 with a minus-68 point differential, and could be en route to its third consecutive No. 1 overall pick.