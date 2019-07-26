WNBA All-Star Weekend 2019 schedule: Live stream, start time, rosters, what to know about revamped format

This year will see the return of All-Star Friday Night, as the festivities take place in Las Vegas for the first time

After an interesting first half of the season, the 2019 WNBA All-Star Weekend has arrived. The league is convening in Las Vegas for all of the All-Star festivities, which this year includes the return of All-Star Friday Night for the first time since 2006. Also returning this year is the playground-style format for the All-Star Game, as the two captains for the event, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson, held their All-Star Draft live on TV earlier this week. 

Ahead of the 16th edition of the event, which is being held in Vegas for the first time ever, here's everything you need to know, from all of the participants to how to watch. 

How to watch All-Star Friday Night

  • Date: Friday, July 26
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Three-Point Contest

The Three-Point Contest will be a two-round event. The two shooters who record the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. Here's a look at the six competitors who will be looking to dethrone Allie Quigley, who has won this event each of the last two years. 

PlayerTeam

Chelsea Gray

Los Angeles Sparks

Kayla McBride

Las Vegas Aces

Kia Nurse 

New York Liberty

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

Shekinna Stricklen

Connecticut Sun

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge will be a bracket-style competition featuring eight players competing in a single-elimination tournament. In each round, two players will go head-to-head in an obstacle course that will test their various basketball skills. Whoever completes the course the fastest wins that matchup and advances until there's one champion. Here's a look at the eight competitors. 

PlayerTeam

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Diamond DeShields

Chicago Sky

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

Odyssey Sims

Minnesota Lynx

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky

Sami Whitcomb

Seattle Storm

Elizabeth Williams

Atlanta Dream

How to watch the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game

  • Date: Saturday, July 27
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

The 16th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game makes its way to Las Vegas for the first time ever after the Aces moved there in 2018. Once again it features a pick-up style format, with two captains leading their various teams instead of the traditional East vs. West format. 

This year, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson were named captains after receiving the most fan votes, and recently completed their draft, which was broadcast on TV for the first time this year. Wilson is still serving as captain, but will, unfortunately, be unable to play in the game due to an ankle injury. She was replaced in the player pool by Napheesa Collier. 

One other interesting note about this year's game is that they will be using two experimental rules, the league announced on Thursday night. First, the shot clock will be set to just 20 seconds instead of 24. It will still reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound. In addition, teams will be able to use hockey-style live substitutions. Each team will get one live substitution per quarter. It can only take place on the offensive end, and just one player can enter at a time. 

Here's a look at the two rosters: 

Team Delle Donne

Starters

  • Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
  • Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
  • Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
  • Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Kia Nurse, New York Liberty

Reserves

  • Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics
  • DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury
  • Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
  • Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky
  • Tina Charles, New York Liberty (Acquired via trade)
  • Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Team Wilson

Starters

  • A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (Injured; will be replaced in starting lineup via coach's decision)
  • Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks
  • Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces
  • Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces
  • Natasha Howard, Seattle Storm

Reserves

  • Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
  • Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky
  • Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky
  • Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx (Injury replacement) (Acquired via trade)
  • Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever
  • Candice Dupree, Indiana Fever
  • Odyssey Sims, Minnesota Lynx
