The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is just over a month away, with Phoenix set to play host on July 20. In the past, the league has eschewed the showcase during Olympic years, but that is no longer the case. They are, however, going to use a unique format for this year's event, with Team USA scheduled to play Team WNBA.

Fan voting for the All-Star Game will open Thursday and run through June 29. Due to the unique format, the voting process has been altered. Fans will vote for 10 players (four backcourt and six frontcourt), and all active players are eligible, even those on the Team USA roster.

The top-10 vote getters at the end of the process (which also includes voting from players and media members) will be automatically selected for the All-Star Game. Any top-10 vote getter not on Team USA will be placed on the Team WNBA roster. A list of the next 36 highest vote getters will then be sent to the league's coaches, who will fill out the remaining spots on the 12-player Team WNBA roster.

Filling out a hypothetical ballot at this time would be rather boring since it would largely feature Team USA players. Instead, it's more interesting to try and project the Team WNBA roster. A lot can change over the next few weeks, but as fan voting opens, here's who is most likely to make Team WNBA.

Backcourt

Caitlin Clark -- G, Indiana Fever

Clark missed out on a Team USA spot, but she'll have a chance to show the selection committe they made the wrong decision during the All-Star Game. The No. 1 overall pick will almost certainly be voted in by the fans, and she'll deserve the honor. Despite facing some of the most intense defensive pressure in the league, Clark is enjoying a historic rookie season. She's averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and six assists per game and is 15th in the league in scoring and fourth in assists.

Rhyne Howard -- G, Atlanta Dream

Howard has been an All-Star in each of her first two seasons in the league and should continue that streak. She's not getting quite as many shots this season due to the Dream's offseason additions, but she's still averaging 15.2 points per game while chipping in everywhere else. Her 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game are all either career-highs or tie her previous best.

Marina Mabrey -- G, Chicago Sky

Mabrey has increased her scoring average in every season of her career and is putting up 15.1 points per game for the Sky this summer. Better yet, she's showing she's more than just a scorer by adding six rebounds and 4.3 assists a night, both of which are also career-bests. Assuming Mabrey makes the All-Star Game this year, that will be the first honor of any kind for her since being drafted in 2019.

Kayla McBride -- G, Minnesota Lynx

The veteran sharpshooter hasn't been to the All-Star Game since 2019 but should get back there this summer. Napheesa Collier has garnered much of the praise for Minnesota's hot start, but McBride has been just as important to their success. She's on pace for one of the best shooting seasons of all time, averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists on absurd 49.6/51.7/92.1 shooting splits. In WNBA history only two players have ever taken at least seven 3s per game and shot 40% or better. McBride is shooting 51.7% on her 7.3 attempts.

Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Dallas Wings

After being snubbed for a Team USA spot, Ogunbowale is a lock for this year's All-Star Game, just as she has been for the past three seasons. She's second in the league in scoring at 26.4 points per game and is chipping in 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and a league-leading 3.2 steals. Those are career-high marks across the board, and with her scoring ability she should be one of the favorites to take home All-Star MVP. In fact, the last time the league used this format, that's just what she did.

Frontcourt

DeWanna Bonner -- F, Connecticut Sun

The 16-year veteran is still going strong for the Sun, who are in first place in the standings. She's averaging 18.4 points per game, which is the third-highest mark of her career and good for ninth in the league, plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Assuming Bonner makes the cut, this will be her sixth All-Star appearance, which is as many as legends such as Sheryl Swoopes, Becky Hammon and Maya Moore.

Dearica Hamby -- F, Los Angeles Sparks

Team USA's selection process doesn't really allow for players who weren't in the mix to begin with to force their way on to the team with stellar play to start the season. If it did, then Hamby certainly would have deserved a spot. She's been excellent through the first month and appears to be the frontrunner for Most Improved Player. Her 20 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists are all career-highs, and she's sixth in the league in scoring and first in rebounding.

Brionna Jones -- F/C, Connecticut Sun

Coming into the season, there were a lot of question marks about how Jones would fare after missing most of 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon. Through the first month you would have no idea that she was coming off a major injury aside from less playing time. Jones is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 59% from the field, which is good for second in the league.

Jonquel Jones -- F/C, New York Liberty

As a Bahamian, Jones was, of course, not eligible for Team USA. She will certainly be a member of Team WNBA for the All-Star Game, though, which would be her fifth appearance in the showcase. Unlike last season, when she got off to a slow start while recovering from a foot injury, Jones has been stellar early on for the Liberty. She's at 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting a career-high 56.7% from the field.

Ezi Magbegor -- F, Seattle Storm

The rising star will be at the Olympics with Australia, but will first make a pit-stop in Phoenix to take on Team USA in the All-Star Game. Magbegor is one of the best defensive players in the league and is currently averaging three blocks and 1.3 steals per game. She leads the league in blocks and is on pace to become the first player since Brittney Griner to average at least three blocks per game. She's also turned herself into a reliable offensive player and is putting up 13.2 points a night.

Nneka Ogwumike -- F, Seattle Storm

Ogwumike is no longer in the mix for Team USA after her controversial snub for the Tokyo Olympics, and she'll have a chance to show them what they're missing in the All-Star Game. The veteran forward has been as good as ever in her first season with the Storm. Her 18.2 points per game are second on the team, as are her 7.7 rebounds. As usual, she's been extremely efficient and is leading the league in field goal percentage at 59.8.

Alanna Smith -- F, Minnesota Lynx

Smith's inclusion may be a bit of a surprise to casual fans, but the Australian forward has been stellar for the Lynx this season. Her signing flew under the radar during the winter but has been one of the most impactful offseason moves. She's averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks with 52.4/48.6/78.1 shooting splits. These are admittedly arbitrary cut-offs, but in WNBA history, the only other players to average at least 12/4/3/1.5/1.5 for a season are Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Napheesa Collier.