The Connecticut Sun continued their historic start to the season with another dominant performance on Saturday afternoon in CBS Sports' WNBA showcase. Their 85-67 win over the Dallas Wings was their third in a row and improved their league-leading record to 12-1.

There was really never much drama in this one, as the Sun took the lead for good just 17 seconds in and jumped out to a 10-0 lead within the first three minutes. They spent much of the game ahead by double digits and led by as many as 24 points.

Rachel Banham led the way in the scoring department with 16 points off the bench, and was one of five Sun players in double figures. Olympian Alyssa Thomas narrowly missed out on another triple-double, and had to settle for 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Defensively, the Sun held the Wings to 37.7% shooting from the field, including 1-of-16 from behind the arc.

With yet another big win in the books, and more than a quarter of the season gone, it's worth taking a look at where this Sun group stacks up historically with some of the best teams ever. They are the eighth team ever to start 12-1. All seven of the previous squads to achieve that feat made the Finals, and five won the title.

Best starts in WNBA history

Team Season Start Result Minnesota Lynx 2016 13-0 Lost Finals Las Vegas Aces 2023 12-1 Champions Minnesota Lynx 2017 12-1 Champions Los Angeles Sparks 2016 12-1 Champions Minnesota Lynx 2012 12-1 Lost Finals Los Angeles Sparks 2002 12-1 Champions Houston Comets 1998 12-1 Champions Connecticut Sun 2024 12-1 TBD

There is still a long way to go this summer, but that stat certainly bodes well for the Sun, as does their continued defensive excellence. They are allowing just 90.7 points per 100 possessions, which is the best defensive rating in the league by nearly four points. You have to go back to the 2007 Indiana Fever to find a team that finished a season with a better defensive rating.

As long as the Sun keep defending like they have through the first month of the season, they're going to be extremely difficult to beat.