The Connecticut Sun continued their historic start to the season with another dominant performance on Saturday afternoon in CBS Sports' WNBA showcase. Their 85-67 win over the Dallas Wings was their third in a row and improved their league-leading record to 12-1.
There was really never much drama in this one, as the Sun took the lead for good just 17 seconds in and jumped out to a 10-0 lead within the first three minutes. They spent much of the game ahead by double digits and led by as many as 24 points.
Rachel Banham led the way in the scoring department with 16 points off the bench, and was one of five Sun players in double figures. Olympian Alyssa Thomas narrowly missed out on another triple-double, and had to settle for 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Defensively, the Sun held the Wings to 37.7% shooting from the field, including 1-of-16 from behind the arc.
With yet another big win in the books, and more than a quarter of the season gone, it's worth taking a look at where this Sun group stacks up historically with some of the best teams ever. They are the eighth team ever to start 12-1. All seven of the previous squads to achieve that feat made the Finals, and five won the title.
Best starts in WNBA history
|Team
|Season
|Start
|Result
Minnesota Lynx
2016
13-0
Lost Finals
Las Vegas Aces
2023
12-1
Champions
Minnesota Lynx
2017
12-1
Champions
Los Angeles Sparks
2016
12-1
Champions
Minnesota Lynx
2012
12-1
Lost Finals
Los Angeles Sparks
2002
12-1
Champions
Houston Comets
1998
12-1
Champions
Connecticut Sun
2024
12-1
TBD
There is still a long way to go this summer, but that stat certainly bodes well for the Sun, as does their continued defensive excellence. They are allowing just 90.7 points per 100 possessions, which is the best defensive rating in the league by nearly four points. You have to go back to the 2007 Indiana Fever to find a team that finished a season with a better defensive rating.
As long as the Sun keep defending like they have through the first month of the season, they're going to be extremely difficult to beat.