WNBA All-Star Weekend 2019 schedule, results: Live stream, start time, rosters, what to know about revamped format

After an interesting first half of the season, the 2019 WNBA All-Star Weekend has arrived. The league has convened in Las Vegas for all of the All-Star festivities, which this year included the return of All-Star Friday Night for the first time since 2006. Also returning this year is the playground-style format for the All-Star Game, as the two captains for the event, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson, held their All-Star Draft live on TV earlier this week.

Ahead of the 16th edition of the event, which is being held in Vegas for the first time ever, here's everything you need to know, from all of the participants to how to watch.

Three-Point Contest results

Winner: Shekinna Stricklen, Connecticut Sun

Runner-up: Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces

The Three-Point Contest was back again at All-Star Weekend, and we had a new champion this year. Chicago Sky sharpshooter Allie Quigley, who won it each of the last two years, was eliminated in the first round this time around. She finished third in the opening round behind McBride and Stricklen, who advanced to the championship round. The final round went down to the wire after Stricklen went first and put up a strong showing with 23 points. McBride responded well, but fell just short, registering 22 points to finish as runner-up for the second straight season.

Championship round:

Shekinna Stricklen (Connecticut Sun): 23

Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces): 22

First round:

Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces): 22

Shekinna Stricklen (Connecticut Sun): 21

Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky): 19

Kia Nurse (New York Liberty): 14

Erica Wheeler (Indiana Fever): 12

Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks): 8

Skills Challenge results



Winner: Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky

Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky Runner-up: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

The Skills Challenge was back at All-Star Weekend for the first time in over a decade, and the eight participants put on an exciting show. DeShields took home the trophy, using a big comeback to defeat Jones. The Connecticut Sun star got out to a huge lead after DeShields struggled with the passing section of the obstacle course, but the second-year Sky guard hustled her way back into the matchup. After Jones missed her first 3-point attempt, DeShields arrived at the line and drained her first shot to win it all.

🎥 Watch it in action! @diamonddoesit1 sticks with it in the Final Round to take home the Skills Challenge title at @ATT #WNBAAllStar Friday Night! 👏



📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/MsGdGsOmZC — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2019

Here's a look at the full results:

First round:

Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) def. Sami Whitcomb (Seattle Storm)

Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) def. Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky) def. Odyssey Sims (Minnesota Lynx

Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream) def. Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Semi-finals:

Jonquel Jones def. Courtney Vandersloot

Diamond DeShields def. Elizabeth Williams

Championship:

Diamond DeShields def. Jonquel Jones

How to watch the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game



Date: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: Watch ESPN

The 16th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game makes its way to Las Vegas for the first time ever after the Aces moved there in 2018. Once again it features a pick-up style format, with two captains leading their various teams instead of the traditional East vs. West format.

This year, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson were named captains after receiving the most fan votes, and recently completed their draft, which was broadcast on TV for the first time this year. Wilson is still serving as captain, but will, unfortunately, be unable to play in the game due to an ankle injury. She was replaced in the player pool by Napheesa Collier.

One other interesting note about this year's game is that they will be using two experimental rules, the league announced on Thursday night. First, the shot clock will be set to just 20 seconds instead of 24. It will still reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound. In addition, teams will be able to use hockey-style live substitutions. Each team will get one live substitution per quarter. It can only take place on the offensive end, and just one player can enter at a time.

Here's a look at the two rosters:

Team Delle Donne

Starters

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Kia Nurse, New York Liberty

Reserves

Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics



DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

Tina Charles, New York Liberty (Acquired via trade)

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Team Wilson

Starters

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (Injured; will be replaced in starting lineup via coach's decision)

Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces

Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces

Natasha Howard, Seattle Storm

Reserves