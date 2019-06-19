WSOP Bracelet Events 2019: Dates, times, how to watch, stream, full summer schedule
Everything you need to know to catch almost three dozen of this year's tournament events
A year after players collected a record-breaking $266 million in prize money, the World Series of Poker is back, and this season figures to be as intense as ever, with a number of WSOP Player of the Year winners back at the tables for the annual Las Vegas tournament.
Running all the way from the end of May until the middle of July, the WSOP will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, and with more than 120,000 entrants a year ago, the competition has never been more popular, doling out an average prize pool of $3.4 million per event in 2018.
This year, CBS has you covered with a comprehensive schedule of 2019 Bracelet Event broadcasts. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:
How to watch
Show: 2019 World Series of Poker Bracelet Events
Dates: May 30-July 16
CBS Sports Network will also host highlight shows centered on 25 bracelet events exclusively streaming on CBS digital platforms. Highlights will also be available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network.
2019 WSOP Bracelet Events schedule on CBS
In total, CBS digital platforms will broadcast 33 different Bracelet Events, 25 of which will be seen exclusively on CBS. Find below a complete schedule of the 33 Bracelet Events, including estimated final table times (subject to change).
**Exclusive CBS All Access events are marked with asterisks.
**Date: Wednesday, June 5
Event: $600 No Limit Hold'em Deepstack
Winner: Jeremy Pekarek ($398,281)
Date: Thursday, June 6
Event: $5,000 No Limit Hold'em
Winner: Daniel Strelitz ($442,385)
**Date: Friday, June 7
Event: BIG 50 - $500 No Limit Hold'em
Winner: Femi Fashakin ($1,147,449)
**Date: Sunday, June 9
Event: $10,000 Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better
Winner: Frankie O'Dell ($443,641)
**Date: Monday, June 10
Event: $1,500 Seven-Card Stud
Winner: Eli Elezra ($93,766)
Date: Tuesday, June 11
Event: $10,000 No Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw
Winner: Jim Bechtel ($253,817)
**Date: Thursday, June 13
Event: $1,500 Seven-Card Stud Hi/Lo 8 or Better
Winner: Michael Mizrachi ($142,801)
Date: Friday, June 14
Event: $10,000 HORSE
Winner: Greg Mueller ($425,347)
**Date: Saturday, June 15
Event: $2,620 No Limit Hold'em Marathon
Winner: Roman Koranev ($477,401)
**Date: Sunday, June 16
Event: Seniors No Limit Hold'em
Winner: Howard Mash ($622,594)
Date: Monday, June 17
Event: $3,000 No Limit Hold'em Shootout
Winner: David Lambard ($207,193)
**Date: Tuesday, June 18
Event: $800 No Limit Hold'em Deepstack
Winner: Robert Mitchell ($297,537)
**Date: Wednesday, June 19
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha
Date: Thursday, June 20
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $10,000 Seven-Card Stud
**Date: Friday, June 21
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Event: $1,500 No Limit Hold'em Bounty
Date: Saturday, June 22
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller
Date: Sunday, June 23
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $1,000/$10,000 Ladies No Limit Hold'em
**Date: Monday, June 24
Time: Midnight ET
Event: $800 No Limit Hold'em Deepstack 8-Handed
**Date: Wednesday, June 26
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: Monster Stack - $1,500 No Limit Hold'em
**Date: Saturday, June 29
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Event: $400 COLOSSUS
**Date: Sunday, June 30
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $1,500 Omaha Mix
**Date: Monday, July 1
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better
**Date: Tuesday, July 2
Time: Midnight ET
Event: $1,000 Mini Main Event
**Date: Wednesday, July 3
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Event: $888 Crazy Eights No Limit Hold'em
**Date: Thursday, July 4
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $5,000 No Limit Hold'em 6-Handed
**Date: Thursday, July 11
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Event: $1,111 Little One for One Drop
**Date: Friday, July 12
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $3,000 No Limit Hold'em
Date: Saturday, July 13
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $100,000 No Limit Hold'em High Roller
**Date: Sunday, July 14
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $1,500 50th Annual Bracelet Winners Only No Limit Hold'em
**Date: Monday, July 15
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Event: The Closer - $1,500 No Limit Hold'em
**Date: Tuesday, July 16
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Event: $10,000 No Limit Hold'em 6-Handed
