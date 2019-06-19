WSOP Bracelet Events 2019: Dates, times, how to watch, stream, full summer schedule

A year after players collected a record-breaking $266 million in prize money, the World Series of Poker is back, and this season figures to be as intense as ever, with a number of WSOP Player of the Year winners back at the tables for the annual Las Vegas tournament.

Running all the way from the end of May until the middle of July, the WSOP will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, and with more than 120,000 entrants a year ago, the competition has never been more popular, doling out an average prize pool of $3.4 million per event in 2018.

This year, CBS has you covered with a comprehensive schedule of 2019 Bracelet Event broadcasts. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

How to watch

Show: 2019 World Series of Poker Bracelet Events

Dates: May 30-July 16

CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on CBS.com, iOS devices (including iPhones and iPads), Android devices (including phones and tablets), Apple TV, Google Chromecast, FireTV, PS4, Roku, Xbox, and many other devices.

CBS Sports Network will also host highlight shows centered on 25 bracelet events exclusively streaming on CBS digital platforms. Highlights will also be available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network.

2019 WSOP Bracelet Events schedule on CBS

In total, CBS digital platforms will broadcast 33 different Bracelet Events, 25 of which will be seen exclusively on CBS. Find below a complete schedule of the 33 Bracelet Events, including estimated final table times (subject to change).

**Exclusive CBS All Access events are marked with asterisks.

**Date: Wednesday, June 5

Event: $600 No Limit Hold'em Deepstack

Winner: Jeremy Pekarek ($398,281)

Date: Thursday, June 6

Event: $5,000 No Limit Hold'em

Winner: Daniel Strelitz ($442,385)

**Date: Friday, June 7

Event: BIG 50 - $500 No Limit Hold'em

Winner: Femi Fashakin ($1,147,449)

**Date: Sunday, June 9

Event: $10,000 Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better

Winner: Frankie O'Dell ($443,641)

**Date: Monday, June 10

Event: $1,500 Seven-Card Stud

Winner: Eli Elezra ($93,766)

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Event: $10,000 No Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw

Winner: Jim Bechtel ($253,817)

**Date: Thursday, June 13

Event: $1,500 Seven-Card Stud Hi/Lo 8 or Better

Winner: Michael Mizrachi ($142,801)

Date: Friday, June 14

Event: $10,000 HORSE

Winner: Greg Mueller ($425,347)

**Date: Saturday, June 15

Event: $2,620 No Limit Hold'em Marathon

Winner: Roman Koranev ($477,401)

**Date: Sunday, June 16

Event: Seniors No Limit Hold'em

Winner: Howard Mash ($622,594)

Date: Monday, June 17

Event: $3,000 No Limit Hold'em Shootout

Winner: David Lambard ($207,193)

**Date: Tuesday, June 18

Event: $800 No Limit Hold'em Deepstack

Winner: Robert Mitchell ($297,537)

**Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $10,000 Seven-Card Stud

**Date: Friday, June 21

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Event: $1,500 No Limit Hold'em Bounty

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $1,000/$10,000 Ladies No Limit Hold'em

**Date: Monday, June 24

Time: Midnight ET

Event: $800 No Limit Hold'em Deepstack 8-Handed

**Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: Monster Stack - $1,500 No Limit Hold'em

**Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Event: $400 COLOSSUS

**Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $1,500 Omaha Mix

**Date: Monday, July 1

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better

**Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: Midnight ET

Event: $1,000 Mini Main Event

**Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Event: $888 Crazy Eights No Limit Hold'em

**Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $5,000 No Limit Hold'em 6-Handed

**Date: Thursday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Event: $1,111 Little One for One Drop

**Date: Friday, July 12

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $3,000 No Limit Hold'em

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $100,000 No Limit Hold'em High Roller

**Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $1,500 50th Annual Bracelet Winners Only No Limit Hold'em

**Date: Monday, July 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Event: The Closer - $1,500 No Limit Hold'em

**Date: Tuesday, July 16

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Event: $10,000 No Limit Hold'em 6-Handed