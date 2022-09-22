The Poker Players Championship recently wrapped up, but fans of the sport can get a glimpse of how all of the action went down on Thursday.

The Poker Players Championship, a $50,000 buy-in event in the World Series of Poker, replaced the $50,000 H.O.R.S.E. World Championship as the highest-stakes mixed-games event back in 2010. It's considered one of the most prestigious events that is offered as a part of the World Series of Poker.

American Daniel Cates became just the fourth participant to win The Poker Players Championship since its inception in 2006. His total winnings ended up being $1,449,103 as he defeated Brazil's Yuri Dzivielevski to win the 112-person field. This comes just one year after Cates beat fellow American Ryan Leng to win the 2021 edition of The Poker Players Championship for a total pot of $954, 020.

Here's how you can watch Cates win his second consecutive title on TV.

