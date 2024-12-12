At this point in the season, at the start of the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15, I often think of a line from the movie Major League. Catcher Jake Taylor stands up in front of his team in the locker room and says, "I guess there's only one thing left to do. ... win the whole (bleeping) thing."

That's your goal now. Win the whole thing -- no matter what.

We're past the point of starting players just because you drafted them in a certain round. You may have advanced to the playoffs in spite of guys like Travis Etienne, Deebo Samuel and Kyle Pitts, among others, but you don't have to continue starting them if you have better options.

Play the matchups if it makes sense. Go with someone who has the hot hand (see Rico Dowdle, Adam Thielen and Zach Ertz) over someone who is stuck in a slump. Trust me, you aren't hurting anyone's feelings if you bench a star player on your Fantasy team.

This is about advancing to the next round and eventually winning a championship. That's it. So good luck in your matchups in Week 15, and I hope you're back here reading this column in Week 16 and beyond.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO WAS -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 640 REC 12 REYDS 105 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.5

Brian Robinson Jr. is in a great spot heading into Week 15 at New Orleans, and he should have fresh legs coming off a bye in Week 14. I expect him to have a dominant game against the Saints, and he's worth using as a No. 1 running back in all leagues.

Austin Ekeler (concussion) is on injured reserve, and Robinson has excelled in two games so far without Ekeler this season. Robinson scored 20.3 PPR points in Week 4 at Arizona, and he had 17.9 PPR points in Week 13 against Tennessee.

We'll see how the Commanders share touches with Robinson with either Jeremy McNichols or Chris Rodriguez Jr., but I expect Robinson to have 15-plus touches against New Orleans. And the Saints are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

Four running backs in the past five games against New Orleans have scored at least 18.3 PPR points, including Kyren Williams and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the past two weeks. And for the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 16.8 PPR points against the Saints.

Robinson has the chance to help Fantasy managers in a big way at the start of the playoffs. I'm excited to see what he does against the Saints in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3299 RUYDS 194 TD 29 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.9 Darnold has scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including 25.1 points in Week 12 at Chicago. He passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears, and Chicago has now allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Darnold has top-five upside in this game at home, and it's great that he's involving Jordan Addison to a high degree, along with Justin Jefferson. Darnold has made the Vikings a serious playoff contender, and Fantasy managers in the playoffs should trust Darnold as well. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF DET -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3265 RUYDS 47 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 21 The Bills have allowed three quarterbacks in their past five games to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points, and the two who failed to reach that total during that stretch were Joe Flacco in Week 10 and Brock Purdy in the snow in Week 13. Goff has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five games in a row at home, including three outings with at least 28 points in Detroit. This game has the highest projected points of the week at 54.5, Goff and Josh Allen are MVP candidates and this could be a Super Bowl preview. I'm expecting plenty of scoring, and Goff should definitely do his part. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2456 RUYDS 50 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.1 Tagovailoa was great as the Start of the Week in Week 14 against the Jets with 27.5 Fantasy points, although he made me sweat because he needed a final touchdown in overtime to help his stats. Still, he's now scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he passed for at least 317 yards in three of those outings. The Texans have allowed four quarterbacks in their past five games to score at least 18.4 Fantasy points, including Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Rush, Will Levis and Mac Jones. This should be another stellar outing for Tagovailoa in Week 15. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3032 RUYDS 282 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.1 I was nervous about Purdy in Week 14 against Chicago, and he proved me wrong with 26.1 Fantasy points. He scored 31.8 Fantasy points in Week 3 at the Rams without Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, but now Purdy is without Brandon Aiyuk (knee). It would be great if Samuel showed up Thursday night, but Purdy should be successful with Kittle, Jauan Jennings and potentially Patrick Taylor a new weapon out of the backfield with Isaac Guerendo (foot) banged up. The Rams have allowed two quarterbacks in their past four games to score at least 21.9 Fantasy points, including Josh Allen going for 57.9 Fantasy points in Week 14. Purdy has top-10 upside in Week 15. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE ARI -6 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2862 RUYDS 444 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.4 Murray scored 21.9 Fantasy points in Week 14 against Seattle, but he's been struggling of late. He's scored more than 17.2 Fantasy points just twice since Week 8, and he has four touchdowns and five interceptions in his past five outings. He also has run for 19 yards or less in four of his past six contests. But I expect a quality outing from Murray in Week 15 at home against the Patriots. The past three quarterbacks against New England have scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points and five of the past six have scored at least 21.3 points. Murray gets the Patriots, Panthers and Rams in the Fantasy playoffs, and hopefully he can be a league-winning quarterback in the next three games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Richardson got great news Wednesday with Josh Downs (shoulder) returning to practice, and hopefully he's ready to play coming off the Week 14 bye. The Broncos also could still be without cornerback Riley Moss, and his absence was huge in Week 13 against Cleveland when Jameis Winston had 497 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Richardson has scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has scored at least 6.1 Fantasy points with his legs in three outings in a row, with three rushing touchdowns. I'm going to trust Richardson as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 15. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Stafford has 4,381 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the past two seasons when Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams are on the field. Since Week 8, when Nacua and Kupp returned from injury, Stafford has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in six of seven games, including four outings with at least 23.2 Fantasy points over that span. He only scored 14.8 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 3, but Nacua and Kupp were out for that game. I'm expecting Stafford to perform better in the rematch since his trio of stars are healthy coming into Week 15. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. My only concern for Winston this week is if he gets off to a bad start, could he get benched? I doubt it, but you never know. Winston struggled in Week 14 at Pittsburgh but still managed to score 19.3 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in four of six starts, including three outings with at least 29.6 points. Winston gets the Chiefs in Week 15, and four of the past six quarterbacks against Kansas City have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points, making Winston a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA HOU -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3117 RUYDS 199 TD 15 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.2 Stroud has gone seven games in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, but hopefully he's better coming off the Week 14 bye. That said, he's struggled in some great matchups recently against Dallas in Week 11 (10.9 Fantasy points), Tennessee in Week 12 (19.7 points) and Jacksonville in Week 13 (16.4 points). Since Week 6, Stroud has only five touchdowns and five interceptions, and the Dolphins have allowed just four quarterbacks all season to score at least 20 Fantasy points. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1784 RUYDS 44 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.5 It was great to see Wilson score 20 Fantasy points in Week 14 against Cleveland with George Pickens (hamstring) out, and Wilson has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five starts. But it doesn't seem like Pickens will play in Week 15 at Philadelphia, and it's tough to trust Wilson in this matchup without his best receiver. The Eagles have allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in their past nine games, and Wilson is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 3474 RUYDS 226 TD 16 INT 12 FPTS/G 17.9 The Seahawks have won four games in a row, but Smith has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback during that stretch, scoring 15.7 Fantasy points or less in each game. It will be hard to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15 against Green Bay, and the Packers have allowed just three quarterbacks in their past nine games to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Smith is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.1 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2746 RUYDS 405 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.1 There have only been four quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Minnesota this season, and Williams was one of them in Week 12 when he scored 30.9 points. I'm not expecting him to have similar success in the rematch, and I would only start Williams in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Vikings should be prepared for Williams now, and this is Chicago's third game in a row on the road. This should be another letdown spot for Williams, who only scored 18.1 Fantasy points in Week 14 at San Francisco.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA GB -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2724 RUYDS 71 TD 22 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.9 Love has been hit or miss as a Fantasy quarterback of late, mostly because Josh Jacobs has been a star. In Love's past six games he has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points four times, and he only has two games with multiple passing touchdowns over that span. Seattle has limited the past five opposing quarterbacks to 21.9 Fantasy points or less in matchups with Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray twice, and Murray averaged 16.1 Fantasy points in those two meetings with the Seahawks. I don't mind Love as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, but he's better off just starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 18.3 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 400 REC 36 REYDS 263 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.6 We don't know if Kenneth Walker III (calf) will play in Week 15 against Green Bay after he missed Week 14 at Arizona. With Walker out against the Cardinals, Charbonnet was a star with 38.3 PPR points, and he had 29 total touches (seven catches) for 193 total yards and two touchdowns. In three games without Walker this season, Charbonnet has scored at least 17.9 PPR points in each outing. The Packers have allowed five running backs to score at least 13.0 PPR points in their past five games, and I like Charbonnet as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 15.2 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 1011 REC 35 REYDS 141 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.4 Hubbard had another standout game in Week 14 at Philadelphia with 20.7 PPR points, and the Panthers lost Jonathon Brooks (ACL) for the season against the Eagles. Hubbard will once again dominate touches heading into Week 15 at Dallas, and he has scored at least 15.0 PPR points in four of his past five games. The Cowboys have allowed three running backs to score at least 14.5 PPR points in their past four games, and I like Hubbard as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 937 REC 39 REYDS 233 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Pollard had another solid outing in Week 14 against Jacksonville with 21 carries for 102 yards and two catches for 22 yards on two targets, and he's now scored at least 14.4 PPR points in all nine games where he got at least 19 total touches. He should have another big workload against the Bengals, who have allowed a running back to score at least 14.1 PPR points in four games in a row. And in the past two games without linebacker Logan Wilson (knee), Najee Harris and Rico Dowdle have combined for 40 PPR points. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 509 REC 41 REYDS 322 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.2 Bucky Irving (back) couldn't finish Week 14 against Las Vegas, and White had a dominant outing with 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on three targets. We don't know if Irving will play in Week 15 at the Chargers, but if he's out then White has top-10 upside in all leagues. And if Irving plays then White should be considered at least a flex option since he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in five of his past six games prior to Week 14. Four running backs in the past four games have scored at least 14.0 PPR points against the Chargers, which bodes well for White to have another quality outing in Week 15. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 731 REC 33 REYDS 205 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Finally, Dowdle is looking like a featured running back with three games in a row with at least 19 total touches, and he has at least 98 total yards in each outing against Washington, the Giants and Cincinnati. In his past two games, Dowdle has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each contest, which includes consecutive games of at least 112 rushing yards. The Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four running backs in their past five games have rushed for at least 103 yards. Those same four running backs (Alvin Kamara, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Bucky Irving and Saquon Barkley) also scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Taylor RB SF San Francisco • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Taylor is either going to start for the 49ers on Thursday night or play a prominent role in tandem with an injured Isaac Guerendo (knee). If Taylor starts then he's a high-end flex option in all leagues, and he came on for Guerendo in Week 14 against Chicago and had seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on one target. The Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in four games in a row, including Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara each rushing for at least 112 yards over that span. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Warren is worth using as a flex option in Week 15 at Philadelphia since he has scored at least 9.2 PPR points in five games in a row. The Eagles run defense is tough, but five running backs in the past four games have scored at least 13.2 PPR points. And in the past five weeks, Philadelphia is No. 6 in most receptions allowed to running backs with 24, and four running backs over that span have at least 5.5 PPR points against the Eagles with just their receiving totals alone. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie If Breece Hall (knee) is out again in Week 15 at Jacksonville then Allen and Isaiah Davis will continue to share touches. And both will be worth using as flex options. It's a great matchup since the Jaguars are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in the past five games, six running backs have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against Jacksonville. In Week 14 with Hall out at Miami, Allen had 11 carries for 43 yards and four catches for 38 yards on five targets, and Davis finished with 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and had three catches for 27 yards on three targets. Both should have the chance to be productive again if Hall remains out. Sincere McCormick RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. McCormick has run well in the past two games for the Raiders against the Chiefs and Buccaneers, and Las Vegas just placed Zamir White (quadriceps) on injured reserve prior to Week 15 against Atlanta. We'll see if Alexander Mattison (ankle) can return against the Falcons after missing the past three games, but McCormick should stay in the lead role. In his past two outings he has 27 carries for 142 yards and four catches for 12 yards on five targets. The Falcons are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three guys in the past four games have scored at least 15.9 PPR points against Atlanta. I like McCormick has a high-end flex in all leagues. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. It's risky to trust a Broncos running back because on any given week we could see McLaughlin, Javonte Williams or Audric Estime lead the team in carries. But in Denver's last game in Week 13 against Cleveland, McLaughlin looked great with 14 carries for 84 yards and one catch for no yards on two targets. If he gets that amount of work again in Week 15 against Indianapolis then McLaughlin will be a solid flex option in all leagues. The Colts are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs in the past three games against Indianapolis have scored at least 12.2 PPR points.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 742 REC 34 REYDS 315 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Swift already faced Minnesota in Week 12 and struggled with 13 carries for 30 yards and three catches for 35 yards on four targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11, and he's been held to 9.5 PPR points or less in three games in a row against the Vikings, Lions and 49ers. Minnesota is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Swift is only worth using as a flex option in most leagues for Week 15. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 391 REC 29 REYDS 164 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Etienne scored 11.0 PPR points in Week 14 at Tennessee, which was the first time he scored more than 8.8 PPR points since Week 5. He had a season-high 50 receiving yards against the Titans, but his four carries were the fewest since Week 9. I would rather start Tank Bigsby if considering a Jaguars running back since he had 19 total touches against the Titans. But both Jaguars running backs are flex options at best against the Jets, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 274 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 It's hard to score a touchdown and still not reach 10 PPR points, but Edwards has managed to do it twice in the past three games. He's yet to reach double digits in PPR this season, and I hope the Chargers start giving Kimani Vidal more work moving forward. This isn't a difficult matchup against the Buccaneers, but running backs who do well against them typically come from the passing game. Edwards only has two catches for 3 yards on three targets this season. I would only use Edwards as a flex option at best in non-PPR leagues. Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 291 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.8 Chubb has played fewer snaps than Jerome Ford in three of the past four games, and Chubb has proven to be touchdown dependent to help his Fantasy value. He's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry since returning from his knee injury in Week 7, and the only time he's topped 5.2 PPR points were the three games where he scored a touchdown. The Chiefs are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed just seven total touchdowns to the position all season. Chubb is a flex option at best in non-PPR leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -16.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 664 REC 29 REYDS 216 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 Tracy is having an outstanding rookie season, especially with the Giants being such a bad team, and he has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three games in a row heading into Week 15 against Baltimore. But this is a bad spot for Tracy, and I would consider him a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. The Ravens are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only Saquon Barkley in Week 13 had more than 63 rushing yards against Baltimore this season. Now, the Ravens are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 65, and Tracy just had five catches for 38 yards on 10 targets against the Saints in Week 16. But the Giants are 14.5 underdogs at home, and the Ravens should be able to contain Tracy in this matchup. I'm not expecting Tracy to be a league-winning Fantasy option in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 81 TAR 128 REYDS 877 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.3 Fantasy managers were concerned about Wilson coming into Week 14 at Miami after he scored 9.1 PPR points or less in three games in a row against Arizona, Indianapolis and Seattle. But he reminded us all of his upside against the Dolphins with seven catches for 114 yards on 10 targets, and he should have another quality outing against Jacksonville in Week 15. The Jaguars are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Jacksonville in the past three games. Wilson and Davante Adams are both strong No. 2 Fantasy receivers in Week 15. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 96 REYDS 743 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.2 There's a chance Aidan O'Connell (knee) can play Monday night against Atlanta, which is good news for Meyers. But even if Desmond Ridder starts then you should still start Meyers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row against Denver, Kansas City and Tampa Bay, and he has 36 targets over that span. The Falcons are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Atlanta in the past four games, with 10 touchdowns over that span. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 708 TD 8 FPTS/G 15 Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two outings with at least 30.2 PPR points over that span. One of those big performances was at Chicago in Week 12 when he had eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He has 35 targets in his past four games, and he's worth starting in all leagues in the rematch with the Bears. Four receivers have scored at least 12.3 PPR points against Chicago in the past four games, and Addison is worth starting in all leagues. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 85 REYDS 851 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 Mac Jones starting for Trevor Lawrence (concussion/shoulder) has actually been a positive move for Thomas. In the past three games with Jones, Thomas has at least seven targets in each outing against Detroit, Houston and Tennessee, and he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each contest, including two with 16.6 PPR points. Thomas now has six games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in five of them. The Jets are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but five receivers in the past five games have scored at least 16.4 PPR points against this secondary. I trust Thomas as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 104 REYDS 712 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Moore had a down game in Week 14 at San Francisco with six catches for 49 yards, but he still had eight targets. That's now four games in a row with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three of those outings. One of those games was against Minnesota in Week 12, and Moore had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The Vikings are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Moore is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also consider Keenan Allen a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15, and he scored 23.6 PPR points against Minnesota in Week 2. And Rome Odunze is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver even though he just scored 20.2 PPR points at San Francisco in Week 14. Against the Vikings, Odunze had 8.9 PPR points, but he had 10 targets for five catches and 39 yards.