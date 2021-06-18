The 2021 World Series of Poker is coming to CBS Sports, and now we know when cards will fly in Las Vegas. The richest and longest-running poker event in the world gets underway Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 23.

CBS Sports will be your home for the 2021 World Series of Poker with CBS Sports Network as the official television home of the WSOP. The network will broadcast 15 hours of WSOP Main Event coverage and 36 additional hours of 18 different Gold Bracelet poker events.

"Make no mistake, the 2021 WSOP will be the real deal and we're preparing for a full house. Throughout the storied history of the WSOP, this year will be particularly memorable and we're preparing for a poker reunion all players can celebrate," said WSOP executive director Ty Stewart, who is presiding over his 16th WSOP. "We're beyond thrilled to offer a complete schedule of can't-miss events including all our flagships and the variety players deserve."

All told, there will be 88 bracelet events at this edition of the WSOP, with the first, the Casino Employees $500 No-Limit Hold 'em event, at 11 a.m. PT on Sept. 30. The largest single tournament, the Main Event, will have a staggered two-day start for four different flights on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, with the Main Event final table scheduled for Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. More than 8,000 entrants participated in the Main Event in 2019, the last time the full WSOP was held in person. The 2020 Main Event started online, and wrapped up with Damian Salas winning a heads up match in January at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

You can see the full schedule for all 88 bracelet events here, and some of the new and noteworthy items for the 2021 World Series of Poker are below:

The Reunion No-Limit Hold 'em

Date: Friday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 1 Buy-in: $500

$500 Guaranteed prize pool: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 What to know: Only the WSOP could put a guarantee on opening weekend requiring more than 10,000 participants. Players can choose from three starting flights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - or play them all.

Heads Up No-Limit Hold 'em Championship

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 5

Tuesday, Oct. 5 Buy-in: $25,000

$25,000 What to know: The WSOP's annual Heads Up Championship goes for prestige with an increase to $25,000 and a cap of 64 players, certain to be a roster of the world's elite.

Old School Freezeouts Return

Dates: Oct. 6, 13, 18, 21, and 24

Oct. 6, 13, 18, 21, and 24 What to know: No Longer is the Main Event the only pure freezeout at the WSOP. Beginning Oct. 6, every popular buy-in level from $500 to $5,000 will offer a true freezeout.



WSOP Main Event

Dates: Thursday, Nov. 4-Wednesday, Nov. 17

Thursday, Nov. 4-Wednesday, Nov. 17 Buy-in: $10,000

$10,000 What to know: Thousands of players from around the world gather in the most famous tournament in poker. the $10,000 buy-in No-Limit Hold 'em tournament is the WSOP flagship event, and has been won by many of the world's greatest players.

Poker Hall of Fame Bounty