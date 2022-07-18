Norway's Espen Jorstad won the 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event as he defeated Australia's Adrian Attenborough at the final table. In doing so, Jorstad took home the $10 million grand prize as he outlasted 8,662 other players.

Jorstad won the 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event with a full house of deuces over queens on the final hand. The Norwegian poker player decided to go all-in with the full house and Attenborough chose to call despite only having a pair of fours.

Jorstad, Attenborough, and Florida native Michael Duek ended up being the final three players in the tournament. Jorstad ended up having a big lead in chips on the final day of the 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event, which was played at Paris and Bally's in Las Vegas.

Duek was eliminated on the final table when he called Attenborough, who won the hand on a straight. The American player won $4 million as he finished in third place.

According WSOP.com, Jorstad's $10 million prize makes him the most successful Norwegian poker player of all-time as he passed Felix Stephensen. Stephensen had won $5.1 million over his career and finished in second place in the 2014 World Series of Poker.

The 8,663-person field was the second-largest in the history of the World Series of Poker, according to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The 2021 installment had 6,650 players enter.