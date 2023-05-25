Artur Beterbiev is set to defend his three world championships on home soil against Callum Smith. Beterbiev vs. Smith takes place at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on Saturday, Aug. 19, Top Ran announced on Thursday.

"Quebec is my second home, so I'm very happy to finally defend my titles on home turf," Beterbiev said in a press release. "When you are world champion, everyone wants the opportunity to take your belt, and that's especially true in my case, with three titles at stake. I've already started my training camp, and I'll be ready to not only defend my belts but also put on an impressive show."

Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) faced a difficult task in January when he traveled to England to face Anthony Yarde. Beterbiev battled with Yarde early before securing the eighth-round TKO when he finally overwhelmed his foe.

"I'm excited to finally get my opportunity to become a two-weight world champion," Smith said. "I'm no stranger to fighting on away soil, having boxed in Saudi Arabia twice, across America, and now heading to Canada on August 19. There was no hesitation from me going to Canada to fight Artur Beterbiev, and I will be returning to Liverpool as a world champion once more."

Only one of Beterbiev's seven world title defenses has taken place in Canada. Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) is coming off back-to-back wins since dropping a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez in a super middleweight title clash.

The Beterbiev-Smith card will also feature undefeated super middleweight Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) against heavy-handed Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs).