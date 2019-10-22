Boxing Pound for Pound Rankings: Gennadiy Golovkin flirting with exit, Artur Beterbiev enters

Sometimes you don't know how great a fighter can be until he has to be. That's the best way to describe the level-up performance submitted by unbeaten Russian slugger Artur Beterbiev in last Friday's 10th-round TKO of Oleksandr Gvodzyk in their light heavyweight title unification bout in Philadelphia.

While watching Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) walk through opponents to claim the IBF title in recent years was certainly impressive, it didn't necessarily project he was capable of this type of performance. Yet it was Gvodzyk, the technical Ukranian who captured the division's lineal title by stopping Adonis Stevenson last December, who constantly made adjustments and demanded Beterbiev perform on the elite level.

The 34-year-old Beterbiev, who fights out of his adopted home of Montreal, did so much more than flash the fight-altering power that allowed him to stop Gvodzyk during their amateur meeting 10 years earlier. This time around, Beterbiev proved himself from the standpoints of craft, championship stamina and overall toughness. In a career-defining bout in which both fighters were willing to risk it all, Beterbiev operated at just a higher gear and didn't hesitate to act the part of a bully at every turn by leaning on Gvodzyk and wearing him down with chopping power and an intimidating look that suggested he wasn't going to slow down.

Now it's up to Beterbiev to see whether he can conquer the entire division. WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol has been vocal about his willingness to make a fight work despite the fact that he and Beterbiev fight on separate networks. Meanwhile, the WBO belt could end up going vacant should middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez succeed in defeating champion Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2.

Either way, Beterbiev has seized the division's attention and violently announced himself as one of the best fighters in the game regardless of weight, as you'll see below in the latest CBS Sports pound-for-pound rankings.

Boxer Record Division Trend 1. Vasiliy Lomachenko

14-1, 10 KOs Unified lightweight champion -- Despite fighting in a division far above his optimal weight, Lomachenko continues to dazzle. He secured a third 135-pound title in August by outpointing Luke Campbell in a sensational duel. Lomachenko's future plans likely include a chance at becoming an undisputed champion against the Dec. 14 winner of Richard Commey-Teofimo Lopez Jr.

2. Terence Crawford

35-0, 25 KOs

Welterweight champion

-- Crawford's April dismantling of Amir Khan left him void of available elite opponents considering the political and network divide within the division. With promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank still unable to get creative with Al Haymon of PBC, Crawford will face mandatory opponent Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas in December. 3. Errol Spence Jr. 26-0, 21 KOs

Unified welterweight champion -- Fresh off a split-decision win over Shawn Porter to unify titles, Spence survived a high-speed car crash in which he was ejected from his vehicle. Although he came away miraculously without any broken bones, it's still too soon to know what kind of timetable Spence might have for a return.

4. Naoya Inoue 18-0, 16 KOs

Unified bantamweight champion -- Each time the Japanese "Monster" moves up in weight, he seems to carry his power in even scarier ways. Fresh off a demolition of unbeaten Emmanuel Rodriguez in May to claim a 118-pound title, Inoue will face Nonito Donaire in the Nov. 7 World Boxing Super Series tournament final.

5. Canelo Alvarez 51-1-2, 30 KOs

Unified middleweight champion

-- Talk about daring to be great. Although Alvarez balked at DAZN's interest in matching him for a third time against Gennady Golovkin in September, the Mexican star chose to move up two weight divisions to challenge light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev in November.

6. Oleksandr Usyk

17-0, 13 KOs

Heavyweight/undisputed cruiserweight champion -- After injury delayed his debut, Usyk finally showcased his craft on the heavyweight level when he stopped late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in October. While it was far from a specular performance, it was a typically strong, technical effort from the southpaw who still needs to prove his chin is heavyweight material.

7. Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2, 39 KOs

Welterweight champion -- At the age of 40, Pacquiao produced one of his most impressive wins by dropping and outpointing Keith Thurman in their July PPV bout to win a world title. With his speed and power incredibly still existing at an elite level, Pacquiao has countless options including rumored interest in Mikey Garcia. 8. Juan Francisco Estrada

40-3, 27 KOs

Junior bantamweight champion At 29, "El Gallo" remains one of the most unsung elite competitors in the sport. His hard-fought decision win over 115-pound king Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in their April rematch was a reminder of just how great Estrada is.

9. Artur Beterbiev

15-0, 15 KOs

Unified light heavyweight champion Welcome to the Beterbiev era at 175 pounds. The Russian slugger unified a pair of titles and captured the lineal crown with an October dismantling of fellow unbeaten Oleksandr Gvodzyk, and did so with the perfect mix of power and craft.

10. Gennadiy Golovkin

40-3, 26 KOs

Middleweight champion Although he was able to bite down and eke out a debated decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their October thriller, it's clear that GGG has lost a step. At 37, Golovkin still has the power and chin to be in any fight he signs up for, but can he still beat the true elites? Only time will tell.



Dropped out: Mikey Garcia

Honorable mention: Mikey Garcia, Regis Prograis, Tyson Fury, Leo Santa Cruz, Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, Donnie Nietes