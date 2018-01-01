Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson

We just wrapped up one of the biggest years in boxing in the last few decades and 2018 is shaping up to be just as good. We finally saw Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez duke it out over 12 grueling rounds, only to be called a draw. We saw Floyd Mayweather come out of retirement to box UFC champion Conor McGregor, scoring a TKO in Round 10. We also saw the rise of maybe the next great heavyweight when Anthony Joshua dethroned Wladimir Klitschko with a tremendous knockout. What does 2018 hold?

Well, it kicks off with one of the top welterweights in the world putting his title on the line when Errol Spence Jr. takes on Lamont Peterson in New York. Then, we see the return of Mikey Garcia when he battles Sergey Lipnets for Lipnets' junior welterweight title at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio. Plus, Danny Garcia returns after his loss to Keith Thurman when he takes on Brandon Rios.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.